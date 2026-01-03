Russian commanders in the Kherson direction are withholding payments and throwing soldiers into "pits" for refusing to go on assaults. This is reported by the partisan movement "ATESH," informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the movement's agents are recording a systemic scheme of pressure from commanders: they deprive soldiers of payments and combatant status under the article "Desertion," as well as bonuses for refusing to go on pre-doomed assaults.

Fighters who refuse to go on attacks are forcibly sent to "pits" - improvised open-air solitary confinement cells. There they are held without communication, without the right to sleep, and without access to medical care. Before each subsequent deployment, soldiers are told: "If you don't want to, write a report and forget about the money." - the message says.

It is indicated that those who do not obey have their bank cards confiscated, payments blocked through the financial unit, and are transferred to the status of "no tasks being performed." After this, most agree to go on the attack.

"At one of the unit's locations, such solitary confinement cells were doubled. The price of refusal is a day in the dirt under guard, and then an assault without the right to choose. The command calls this 'motivation.' Inside the units, they don't believe either promises or orders. People dream of only one thing - to survive and get out of there at any cost," ATESH summarizes.

