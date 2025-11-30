Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to Moscow

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has decided to limit his trip to Hungary to only participating in the Visegrad Group summit, in response to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent visit to Moscow. This was reported by the press service of the Polish president, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the press service of the head of state, the decision was made in connection with the political context of Orban's trip, which caused concern in Warsaw. The statement on social media noted that President Nawrocki consistently emphasizes the need to "find real ways to end the war in Ukraine, started by the Russian Federation."

Orban considers post-war Ukraine a "buffer state"

The President's Office emphasizes that Nawrocki is guided by the legacy of Lech Kaczyński, who believed that Europe's security rests on solidarity – particularly in the energy sector. That is why, in view of Orban's visit to Moscow, the head of the Polish state decided to narrow the program of his stay in Hungary to participation in the summit of the presidents of the Visegrad Group in Esztergom.

During the meeting, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary plan to focus on regional security issues and cooperation in Central Europe.

