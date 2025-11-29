$42.190.00
Orban considers post-war Ukraine a "buffer state"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that after the war, Ukraine would become a buffer state between the West and Russia, as it was before the war. He noted that this would ensure Europe's military security and the balance of power.

Orban considers post-war Ukraine a "buffer state"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that after the war, Ukraine would become a "buffer state" between the West and Russia, as it was before the war, according to him. Orbán said this in a comment to Welt am Sonntag, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Hungarian concept is this: in 1999, NATO was expanded to include Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Later, the Baltic states, Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia joined. This established NATO's eastern border. Subsequently, Ukraine became a buffer state between NATO and Russia. This guaranteed Europe's military security and a military balance that formed the basis of peace. Today, Russia and NATO accuse each other of destroying this structure," Orbán stated.

He added that "the Russians say that we, the West, armed Ukraine, de facto integrated it into NATO structures, and intend to make it a de jure NATO member as well. This, they claim, upset the balance of power."

"However, the West's position is that Russia did not accept the balance established after NATO's expansion, wants to occupy Ukraine and eliminate its buffer zone status – and from there take further steps to prepare an attack on NATO territory. The only possible long-term solution is for the post-war order to be based on the fundamental principle that Ukraine becomes a buffer state, as it once was. Russia retains the territory agreed upon at an international peace conference, and everything west of that line – to NATO's eastern border – constitutes the territory of Ukraine, which will again exist as a buffer state," Orbán stated.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Moscow on November 28. He discussed oil and gas supplies, as well as Russia's war against Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
