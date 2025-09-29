Polish President Nawrocki submitted a bill to the Sejm against "Banderism"

Polish President Karol Nawrocki submitted a bill to the Sejm to ban the ideology of so-called "Banderism." This was reported by Nawrocki's office, according to UNN.

The President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, submitted to the Sejm a draft law on amending the Law on the Institute of National Remembrance – the Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes against the Polish Nation and the Law – the Criminal Code. The purpose of this amendment is to counteract the dissemination in the territory of the Republic of Poland of false statements regarding crimes committed by members and collaborators of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, Bandera faction, and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, as well as other Ukrainian formations cooperating with the German Third Reich, in particular the crime of genocide committed against Poles in Volhynia. - the statement says.

The bill also provides for an increase in the established scope of penalties for illegal crossing of the state border and organizing illegal crossing of the state border by other persons.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Polish President Karol Nawrocki intends to submit a bill to the Sejm that provides for amendments to the Criminal Code and the law on the Institute of National Remembrance to punish the spread of "Banderism" or "Volhynian lies."

In late August, Nawrocki announced a legislative initiative to amend the criminal code, which would equate the "Bandera symbol" with Nazi and communist symbols.