Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says

Kyiv • UNN

 5654 views

Despite the extension of temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until March 2027, Great Britain, Poland, and Germany have already announced restrictions on social assistance. UNHCR emphasizes the importance of supporting vulnerable groups and providing accessible information for refugees.

Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says

Despite the extension of temporary protection in the EU until March 2027, a number of states have already announced restrictions on social assistance. What will happen next with support for Ukrainian refugees abroad, the European Bureau of UNHCR told UNN journalists.

Which countries have announced aid restrictions

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Great Britain announced the biggest reform of refugee rules in 40 years. The changes include the cessation of financial aid to families, deportations and regular status reviews, as well as the seizure of valuables to cover costs. The country plans to introduce the Danish model, which also includes restrictions on family reunification and a general tightening of residence conditions.

Poland is also changing its approach. Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a law extending the legal status of Ukrainian refugees until March 2026. According to him, this is the last extension.

In addition, Bild reported that Ukrainians who arrived in Germany after April 1, 2025, will no longer receive basic social assistance for the unemployed - Bürgergeld.

Almost 10 million Ukrainians have become refugees - UN21.11.25, 23:30 • 11945 views

What difficulties refugees face

Such decisions increase pressure on Ukrainians who depend on social support abroad. Against the background of these changes, UNHCR emphasizes the importance of maintaining protection for Ukrainians in Europe, and notes that several non-European countries also continue to support Ukrainians. The organization draws attention to the difficulties faced by vulnerable families. The elderly and people with disabilities face the greatest difficulties.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) welcomes the decision to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees in the EU until March 2027 — this ensures millions of refugees continued access to legal status and rights in EU member states. A similar approach is followed by several non-European countries that also host Ukrainian refugees.

Some families decide to return to Ukraine due to lack of assistance. After returning, many face difficulties in meeting basic needs. UNHCR notes that these families are particularly in need of support.

"According to UNHCR, vulnerable refugee families — including the elderly, people with disabilities or serious medical conditions — face additional difficulties in accessing vital services and support in host countries," the UNHCR press office says.

Ukrainian refugees in UK will have to return home after the war - Home Office Minister Shabana Mahmood16.11.25, 19:20 • 11813 views

In July 2025, the EU Council adopted a Decision to extend the temporary protection program for Ukrainian citizens by EU countries until March 4, 2027. The program covers all 27 EU members and most associated countries, allowing millions of Ukrainians to continue to legally live, work and study in Europe. The organization emphasizes that the approaching 2027 makes the need for clear information critically important. Ukrainians need to understand their temporary protection options. This is especially true for those who depend on social services in host countries.

"Some vulnerable families decide to return to Ukraine, but after returning, it is difficult for them to meet their basic needs," the UNHCR press office emphasizes.

Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named11.11.25, 07:31 • 29699 views

What the UN Refugee Agency says

UNHCR calls on governments to support refugees in making informed decisions about the future. The organization emphasizes that information must be accessible and understandable to all. This is key to stability for millions of Ukrainians.

"As we approach March 2027, Ukrainian refugees need clear and accessible information about their options after the expiration of temporary protection in the EU," the UNHCR press office reports.

UNHCR also asks countries that provide asylum to Ukrainian refugees to support refugees in making decisions about their next steps. It is especially important that such opportunities are available to vulnerable groups. This will help people who have decided to stay abroad to plan their lives.

"UNHCR calls on host countries to create simplified, long-term housing options — including opportunities for vulnerable groups — for those who may decide to stay," the UNHCR press office emphasizes.

The organization emphasizes that support for Ukrainian refugees must remain stable, especially for those in the most difficult situation.

Berlin closes largest shelter for Ukrainian refugees at former Tegel Airport02.11.25, 18:38 • 7256 views

Alla Kiosak

