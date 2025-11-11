$41.980.11
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5964 views

In September 2025, the EU granted temporary protection to 79,205 Ukrainians, a 49% increase from August, following Ukraine's decree on the departure of men aged 18-22. In total, 4.3 million Ukrainians have temporary protection in the EU, mostly in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named

In September 2025, EU countries issued 79,205 new temporary protection decisions to non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine due to the Russian war. This is 49.0% more than in August 2025 and is the largest monthly number of new decisions recorded since August 2023. This was reported by Eurostat, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this increase follows the adoption by the Ukrainian government in late August 2025 of a decree allowing men aged 18 to 22 to leave Ukraine without hindrance.

As of the end of September 2025, a total of 4.3 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU. Compared to the end of August 2025, the total number of people from Ukraine under temporary protection increased by 49,555 (+1.2%)

- the report says.

The EU countries hosting the largest number of people who received temporary protection from Ukraine were:

  • Germany (1,218,100 people; 28.3% of the total in the EU);
    • Poland (1,008,885; 23.5%);
      • Czech Republic (389,310; 9.0%).

        Among the EU countries for which data are available, the number of people under temporary protection increased in 24 countries, with the 3 largest absolute increases observed in Poland (+12,960; +1.3%), Germany (+7,585; +0.6%) and the Czech Republic (+3,455; +0.9%). The only decrease was recorded in France (-240; -0.4%).

        The highest rates of temporary protection recipients per thousand people were observed in the Czech Republic (35.7), Poland (27.6), and Estonia (25.5), while the corresponding indicator at the EU level was 9.6 per thousand people.

        - Eurostat clarified.

        They added that as of September 30, 2025, Ukrainian citizens accounted for over 98.4% of those granted temporary protection in the EU. Adult women accounted for 44.0% of the total. Minors accounted for almost a third (31.0%), while adult men accounted for about a quarter (25.1%) of the total.

        Recall

        Almost 10,000 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 left for Poland after the government decree of August 26.

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        SocietyOur people abroad
