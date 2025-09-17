$41.180.06
Trump sent a letter to Polish President Nawrocki - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Donald Trump sent a personal letter to Polish President Karol Nawrocki through the Polish embassy in Washington. The text of the document has not been disclosed, but the letter has already reached Poland through diplomatic channels.

Trump sent a letter to Polish President Nawrocki - Media

US President Donald Trump sent a letter to his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki. The document, after being handed over through the Polish embassy in the US, was delivered by diplomatic mail to Warsaw. This is reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

According to an RMF FM correspondent, the White House handed over Donald Trump's personal letter to Polish President Karol Nawrocki through the Polish embassy in Washington.

The text of the document is not yet disclosed. The letter has already arrived in Poland through diplomatic channels. The official side has not yet revealed details, so it is unknown what topics the American president addresses.

Protesters illuminated Windsor Castle with images of Trump and Epstein17.09.25, 06:08 • 2630 views

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that she had a phone conversation with Donald Trump. The main topic of discussion was strengthening joint pressure on Russia. This coincided with active diplomatic negotiations in Europe, in which the Polish president is also involved.

Karol Nawrocki returned to Warsaw late Tuesday evening after visits to Berlin and Paris. There he held meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Analysts suggest that Poland's diplomatic activity in cooperation with European partners may be directly related to the content of the letter from Trump.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki during his visit to Berlin on September 16 negotiated reparations for Poland from Germany for World War II.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Stepan Haftko

