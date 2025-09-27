$41.490.08
Poland announced a bill against "Banderism"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki intends to submit a bill to the Sejm next week that provides for amendments to the Criminal Code and the law on the Institute of National Remembrance to punish the spread of "Banderism" or "Volyn lies."

Poland announced a bill against "Banderism"

Polish President Karol Nawrocki intends to submit a bill to the Sejm next week to ban the ideology of so-called "Banderism." This was announced on Friday, September 26, by the head of the Polish president's chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, as reported by  UNN with reference to PAP.  

Details

According to Bogucki, on Monday, September 29, two presidential legislative initiatives will be submitted to the Marshal of the Sejm. One of them concerns "extending the period after which foreigners, including citizens of Ukraine, will be able to apply for Polish citizenship, which, as he noted, is something absolutely exceptional."

The second project will concern amendments to the Criminal Code and the Law on the Institute of National Remembrance, in order to bring to justice all those who try or want to spread Banderism on the territory of the Republic of Poland or want to perpetuate the Volyn lie

- said Bogucki.

He also warned that "the President of the Republic of Poland will not allow himself to be blackmailed and will not allow Poles to be blackmailed."

Recall

At the end of August, Nawrocki announced a legislative initiative to amend the criminal code, which would equate the "Banderite symbol" with Nazi and communist symbols.  

Polish President signed law on aid to Ukrainians, but with restrictions26.09.25, 19:42 • 2322 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Ukraine
Poland