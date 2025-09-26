Polish President signed law on aid to Ukrainians, but with restrictions

The President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, signed the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine. This was announced on Friday by the head of the presidential chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, UNN reports with reference to Polish Radio.

Bogucki also announced that two bills would be submitted to the Sejm on Monday: one on extending the period after which foreigners can apply for Polish citizenship, and another on prosecuting Banderite ideology.

With previous vetoes, the President of the Republic of Poland forced the government, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to work and present solutions that were not ideal, but unequivocally better. In the case of the Ukrainian law, he forced it to limit benefits for Ukrainian citizens, especially those who do not work in the Republic of Poland – Bogucki emphasized.

This is a very clear message from the President. This is the last bill signed by the President in this formula of assistance, special assistance, exceptional assistance, because today there is no basis and no reason to continue such actions. I believe that this is incredibly important, and it is also a clear message, just as the three presidential vetoes were a clear message that forced the government to finally get to work and amend bad laws. And that is exactly what happened, so pressure in this case makes sense - stated the head of the Polish president's office.

Bogucki also noted that the decisions contained in this law "actually mean the end of tourism from Ukraine at the expense of Polish taxpayers."

The bill contains information about specific benefits that will not be available to Ukrainian citizens who do not work in Poland, for example, when it comes to rehabilitation, drug addiction treatment programs, health care programs, covering the costs of prescription drugs, and many, many other benefits, including cataract treatment services and dental services – said Bogucki.

He emphasized that "the bill is not ideal," and the presidential bill offers better solutions that "further strengthen the system."

The head of the presidential office announced that two legislative proposals would be submitted to the Speaker of the Sejm on Monday. One concerns "extending the period after which foreigners, including citizens of Ukraine, will be able to apply for Polish citizenship, which is an absolute exception."

The second bill will concern "amendments to the Criminal Code and the Law on the Institute of National Remembrance to prosecute anyone who tries or wants to spread Bandera's ideology on the territory of the Republic of Poland, or who wants to perpetuate lies about Volhynia," Bogucki announced.

He also announced that the president would withdraw his bill, which was submitted to the Sejm after the August veto.