Polish President Nawrocki may meet with Trump and Zelensky at UN General Assembly - Media

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, while participating in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, may hold talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that the UN General Assembly will be held in New York from September 21 to 24.

A series of bilateral and multilateral meetings in various formats will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. Direct contacts will take place, in particular with the most important politicians of the world diplomatic environment, including - I am convinced that there will also be direct contact with US President Donald Trump. - said Marcin Przydacz, foreign policy advisor to the President of Poland.

Answering the question of whether there would be a meeting between Nawrocki and Zelenskyy, he noted that the UN meeting hall is "de facto small," everyone is present, and "these contacts between politicians are obvious."

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki called on NATO to intensify efforts to be ready for war and expressed confidence that the Russian drone attack on Poland on September 10 was controlled from Moscow. He supported Donald Trump's call for NATO countries to stop importing Russian oil.

Nawrocki announced readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland