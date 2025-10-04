$41.280.05
Poland deploys army to guard borders with Germany and Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a decree on the deployment of armed forces units to assist the border guard service on the borders with Germany and Lithuania. The military will be stationed at the borders from October 5, 2025, to April 4, 2026.

Poland deploys army to guard borders with Germany and Lithuania

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a decree on the involvement of the country's armed forces units to assist the border guard service on the borders with Germany and Lithuania. This was reported by the National Security Bureau of Poland, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Polish troops will be stationed on the borders with Germany and Lithuania from October 5, 2025, to April 4, 2026.

Units and subunits of the Polish armed forces will be deployed to ensure the inviolability of the state border and public safety and order within the territorial range of border crossings and in the border strip on the state border with the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Lithuania.

- states the decree.

In turn, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk ordered the involvement of military police personnel to assist the border guard service on the border with Germany until the temporary border control expires.

Recall

Earlier, Polish border guards stopped a Russian boat that was drifting 300 meters from a gas pipeline near Szczecin. The incident occurred at 6:37 AM on Wednesday. Prime Minister Tusk stated that there are daily provocations in the region.

CPD warned: Russia may test the strength of Poland's borders with sabotage groups30.09.25, 12:28 • 3579 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Lithuania
Germany
Poland