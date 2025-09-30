$41.320.16
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 21752 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 14587 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 14873 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 16056 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 17695 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA
September 30, 04:06 AM • 21299 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 59185 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 123733 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 56212 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
CPD warned: Russia may test the strength of Poland's borders with sabotage groups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD, stated that Russia may try to test the defense of the Polish border using sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The head of Russian foreign intelligence, Sergey Naryshkin, effectively voiced the Kremlin's plans, which include a possible attempt by Russian groups to physically penetrate Polish territory.

CPD warned: Russia may test the strength of Poland's borders with sabotage groups

Russia may try to test the defense of the Polish border using sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the head of Russian foreign intelligence Sergei Naryshkin actually voiced the Kremlin's plans. This is not only about provocative drone flights over NATO countries, but also about a possible attempt by Russian groups to physically penetrate Polish territory.

Naryshkin and the SVRF actually announced their own plans

– Kovalenko said.

The main goal of such actions is to test the speed and decisiveness of the Alliance's reaction, as well as to influence public opinion in Europe.

Ukraine proposes to Poland and partners to create a joint shield against air threats from Russia - Zelenskyy29.09.25, 12:56 • 2136 views

Moscow is trying to spread fear among the population and thus reduce the level of support for Ukraine.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized: Russia's attempts to intimidate Europeans are doomed to failure, as allies remain united in supporting Kyiv.

EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg30.09.25, 07:06 • 21296 views

Stepan Haftko

