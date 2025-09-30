CPD warned: Russia may test the strength of Poland's borders with sabotage groups

Russia may try to test the defense of the Polish border using sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the head of Russian foreign intelligence Sergei Naryshkin actually voiced the Kremlin's plans. This is not only about provocative drone flights over NATO countries, but also about a possible attempt by Russian groups to physically penetrate Polish territory.

Naryshkin and the SVRF actually announced their own plans – Kovalenko said.

The main goal of such actions is to test the speed and decisiveness of the Alliance's reaction, as well as to influence public opinion in Europe.

Moscow is trying to spread fear among the population and thus reduce the level of support for Ukraine.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized: Russia's attempts to intimidate Europeans are doomed to failure, as allies remain united in supporting Kyiv.

