EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg

European Union leaders will gather in Copenhagen this week to discuss new defense projects, including the creation of a "European drone wall" and a pan-European air defense shield. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As stated in the European Commission document, the plans gained relevance after a series of violations of the airspace of NATO member states by Russian aircraft. The strategy aims to close critical gaps in Europe's defense by 2030.

Particular emphasis is placed on areas requiring urgent action - missile and air defense and the development of unmanned systems. The "European drone wall" and the "eastern flank watch" are identified as priority projects to be implemented in the near future.

Recall

Earlier, President Zelenskyy proposed to Poland and partners to create a joint shield against Russian air threats, citing Ukraine's experience. He also noted that Russia could have used tankers in the Baltic Sea to launch drones.

In general, the "drone wall" project is based on a "multi-layered drone protection system" called Eirshield, an anti-drone platform developed as part of a joint partnership between the Estonian company DefSecIntel and the Latvian company Origin Robotics.

The system will use radars, cameras, radio frequency detectors, the drone's direction of movement, and its threat level to decide whether to jam or block the enemy drone's signal, or whether to hit it with another drone.