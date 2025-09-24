Karol Nawrocki met with Donald Trump: what was discussed

Polish President Karol Nawrocki met with White House chief Donald Trump. The White House chief assured his Polish counterpart of continued US support for Poland, writes UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

Yesterday, together with my wife Marta, I had the opportunity to meet with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. I told the President that it was a great speech - said the president at the briefing. He added that this meeting concerned President Donald Trump's speech at the UN.

The Polish leader emphasized that his American counterpart assured him of US support for Poland.

President Donald Trump mentioned the situation in Poland and Central Europe. He told me that the United States supports Poland and is very happy with our deep, important, valuable relationship between the United States and Poland. It was a very pleasant meeting - said President Nawrocki.

Journalists also asked Nawrocki about Trump's Tuesday tweet, in which he sharply criticized Russia and stated that Ukraine could regain all its territory. The Polish president stated that this was not a breakthrough in Trump's attitude towards the conflict that arose due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

I am constantly in contact with President Donald Trump, so I do not consider this a radical change in President Donald Trump's heart, but a public change - he stated.

Nawrocki announced readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland

Nawrocki added that he had repeatedly spoken with Trump about the "essence of the Russian Federation."

For us, this is obviously good news, and maintaining, or perhaps, I believe, increasing, the US military presence in Poland is good news for the entire Central European region, as confirmed by my colleagues from the Baltic countries - said Nawrocki.

Nawrocki was also asked about other statements by Trump. On Tuesday, the US president answered affirmatively when asked whether NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace.

If President Donald Trump makes such statements, it means that he realizes how important independence and borders are for countries like Poland and other Central European countries - he added.

When asked if there were fears that Trump's words would provoke Russia, Nawrocki stated that "a person who is concerned about how the Polish military will react in the context of violations of our borders cannot be the president of Poland."

Addition

Polish President Karol Nawrocki found himself in the center of a scandal again. During the UN General Assembly, cameras captured the moment when he allegedly used "snus" right at an official event.