Karol Nawrocki met with Donald Trump: what was discussed
Kyiv • UNN
The presidents of Poland and the United States discussed the situation in Central and Eastern Europe and also mentioned the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki met with White House chief Donald Trump. The White House chief assured his Polish counterpart of continued US support for Poland, writes UNN with reference to RMF24.
Details
Yesterday, together with my wife Marta, I had the opportunity to meet with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. I told the President that it was a great speech
The Polish leader emphasized that his American counterpart assured him of US support for Poland.
President Donald Trump mentioned the situation in Poland and Central Europe. He told me that the United States supports Poland and is very happy with our deep, important, valuable relationship between the United States and Poland. It was a very pleasant meeting
Journalists also asked Nawrocki about Trump's Tuesday tweet, in which he sharply criticized Russia and stated that Ukraine could regain all its territory. The Polish president stated that this was not a breakthrough in Trump's attitude towards the conflict that arose due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
I am constantly in contact with President Donald Trump, so I do not consider this a radical change in President Donald Trump's heart, but a public change
Nawrocki added that he had repeatedly spoken with Trump about the "essence of the Russian Federation."
For us, this is obviously good news, and maintaining, or perhaps, I believe, increasing, the US military presence in Poland is good news for the entire Central European region, as confirmed by my colleagues from the Baltic countries
Nawrocki was also asked about other statements by Trump. On Tuesday, the US president answered affirmatively when asked whether NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace.
If President Donald Trump makes such statements, it means that he realizes how important independence and borders are for countries like Poland and other Central European countries
When asked if there were fears that Trump's words would provoke Russia, Nawrocki stated that "a person who is concerned about how the Polish military will react in the context of violations of our borders cannot be the president of Poland."
Addition
Polish President Karol Nawrocki found himself in the center of a scandal again. During the UN General Assembly, cameras captured the moment when he allegedly used "snus" right at an official event.