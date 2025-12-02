"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation

There can be no agreements in relations with Russia, as Moscow acts on the basis of lies. This was stated by Polish President Karol Nawrocki during the celebrations on the occasion of Cadet Day on the 195th anniversary of the beginning of the November Uprising, as reported by UNN.

Details

A video of Nawrocki's speech was published by the head of the Polish President's Chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, on the social network X.

"Historical events also provide a lesson for modern Poland and Poles: there are no agreements with Muscovites in the 19th century, nor in the 20th century, nor in the 21st century. There is only lies, a desire to take away their spirit, and a desire to destroy. This is a lesson that we all must learn, with deep faith in Polish cadets, officers, and generals," Nawrocki said.

Recall

