"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
December 1, 05:14 PM • 10050 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 16609 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 16955 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 18276 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 20849 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 21040 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 22151 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 41889 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20229 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 40383 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
93%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's envoy Witkoff and Ukrainian negotiator meet again in Florida - mediaDecember 1, 02:09 PM • 6084 views
History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on UkraineDecember 1, 02:10 PM • 10518 views
Police officer who fatally hit two sisters in Poltava region has been notified of suspicionPhotoDecember 1, 03:58 PM • 4750 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 15983 views
Damaged spacecraft "Shenzhou-20" will return to Earth without a crew for detailed inspectionDecember 1, 04:59 PM • 7702 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 16005 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 24279 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 33439 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 41888 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 40383 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 23411 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 26015 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 82908 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 59148 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 75405 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that there can be no agreements with Russia, as Moscow acts on the basis of lies. He emphasized that historical events confirm the immutability of this position.

"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation

There can be no agreements in relations with Russia, as Moscow acts on the basis of lies. This was stated by Polish President Karol Nawrocki during the celebrations on the occasion of Cadet Day on the 195th anniversary of the beginning of the November Uprising, as reported by UNN.

Details

A video of Nawrocki's speech was published by the head of the Polish President's Chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, on the social network X.

"Historical events also provide a lesson for modern Poland and Poles: there are no agreements with Muscovites in the 19th century, nor in the 20th century, nor in the 21st century. There is only lies, a desire to take away their spirit, and a desire to destroy. This is a lesson that we all must learn, with deep faith in Polish cadets, officers, and generals," Nawrocki said.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki limited his trip to Hungary, refusing to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This decision was made due to Orbán's visit to Moscow, which caused concern in Warsaw.

Nawrocki invited Zelenskyy to Poland24.11.25, 20:40 • 5077 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Karol Nawrocki
Warsaw
Poland