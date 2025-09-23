Cameras caught: Nawrocki at the UN General Assembly, likely using "snus"

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has once again found himself at the center of a scandal. During the UN General Assembly, cameras captured the moment when he allegedly used "snus" right at an official event. The video quickly spread online, causing a wave of discussions on social media, writes UNN.

The widely circulated footage shows one of the assistants handing Nawrocki a small packet. The politician takes it and discreetly places it under his lip, which led network users to talk about the use of "snus" – a type of smokeless tobacco.

This incident only intensified the attention to rumors surrounding the president. Earlier, Nawrocki had already been criticized for strange behavior during a televised debate: then he covered his face with his hand, and touched his mouth with the other, which gave rise to suspicions of addiction. Polish media then wrote that he had resorted to nicotine products.

Some Polish politicians have already commented on the incident.

Every person who has a tobacco addiction can last a few hours without it. Mr. Karol Nawrocki is not able to last even an hour without this substance – wrote Polish politician Roman Giertych on his X social media page.

