Cameras caught: Nawrocki at the UN General Assembly, likely using "snus"

06:09 PM • 904 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 2452 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10531 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 27109 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 20998 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 50010 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 39798 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 37560 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50278 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 50123 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
752mm
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 40247 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - PoliticoSeptember 23, 09:15 AM • 18988 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhotoSeptember 23, 10:03 AM • 23199 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 22646 views
Ukraine to create Space Forces by the end of 2025 - Cabinet of MinistersSeptember 23, 12:30 PM • 15710 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 27112 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 22750 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 40359 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 42996 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 50016 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Mette Frederiksen
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 10796 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 76087 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 37767 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 53018 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 104647 views
Google Play
YouTube
The Guardian
The New York Times
E-6 Mercury

Cameras caught: Nawrocki at the UN General Assembly, likely using "snus"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki attracted attention at the UN General Assembly when cameras captured him with a package resembling snus. The video instantly spread online, sparking a heated discussion.

Cameras caught: Nawrocki at the UN General Assembly, likely using "snus"

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has once again found himself at the center of a scandal. During the UN General Assembly, cameras captured the moment when he allegedly used "snus" right at an official event. The video quickly spread online, causing a wave of discussions on social media, writes UNN.

Details

The widely circulated footage shows one of the assistants handing Nawrocki a small packet. The politician takes it and discreetly places it under his lip, which led network users to talk about the use of "snus" – a type of smokeless tobacco.

This incident only intensified the attention to rumors surrounding the president. Earlier, Nawrocki had already been criticized for strange behavior during a televised debate: then he covered his face with his hand, and touched his mouth with the other, which gave rise to suspicions of addiction. Polish media then wrote that he had resorted to nicotine products.

Some Polish politicians have already commented on the incident.

Every person who has a tobacco addiction can last a few hours without it. Mr. Karol Nawrocki is not able to last even an hour without this substance 

– wrote Polish politician Roman Giertych on his X social media page.

Polish President Nawrocki may meet with Trump and Zelensky at UN General Assembly - Media19.09.25, 05:52 • 4050 views

Stepan Haftko

United Nations General Assembly
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland