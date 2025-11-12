Polish President threatens to block judicial appointments, hindering Tusk government's judicial reform

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stated that he will block the nomination and promotion of judges who question the status of their colleagues appointed under the previous government's controversial reform. Such a move could become a serious obstacle to the judicial reform promoted by Donald Tusk's pro-European cabinet. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Over the next five years, judges who question the constitutional and legal order of the Republic of Poland cannot count on promotion, if it depends on the President, nor on judicial nomination – Nawrocki said on Wednesday.

The President announced that he had already refused to nominate 46 judicial candidates, emphasizing that judges should "deliver verdicts in accordance with the constitution and Polish law, and not be divided into 'neo' and 'paleo'".

Such terms in Poland symbolize a deep division in the judicial system: "neo-judges" are those appointed after the 2018 reform, and "paleo" are judges who oppose it.

Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek criticized the president's actions, noting that he "may try to exercise powers not granted to him by the constitution."

Government spokesman Adam Szlapka added that judges have the right to question the status of other judges, and Nawrocki's statement "gives grounds for doubts about the independence of courts and the impartiality of judges."

