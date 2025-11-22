$42.150.00
Russia does not adhere to agreements: Polish President speaks out on Trump's peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that any peace plan must take into account Russia's failure to fulfill its obligations, and key decisions must be made in Kyiv. He emphasized that no plan should allow Russia to achieve its strategic goals.

Russia does not adhere to agreements: Polish President speaks out on Trump's peace plan

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that the peace plan must take into account that Russia is a state that does not fulfill its obligations. According to him, key decisions regarding peace should be made in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Proposals for ending Russia's war against Ukraine must take into account the fact that Russia is a country that does not adhere to agreements. Any peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, unleashed by the Russian Federation, must be adopted in Kyiv 

- Karol Nawrocki wrote in a post on the social network X.

The President of Poland emphasized that Ukraine was the victim of Putin's criminal aggression, and it is the Ukrainians, with the support of the USA and EU countries, who should have the decisive voice in peace negotiations.

Any agreements on peace and security in Europe can only be reached with the participation of all interested parties. The price of peace can in no way be the achievement of the aggressor's strategic goals, and the aggressor was and remains the Russian Federation 

- Nawrocki summarized.

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the NATO Article 5 model, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly. 

Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week. 

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community. 

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO deployments.

