Polish President seeks reset of relations with Ukraine during Zelenskyy's visit

Polish President Karol Nawrocki warned his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to take his country's support for granted, calling for a reset in relations between the two countries ahead of their meeting in Warsaw on Friday. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with the news website wp.pl, Nawrocki stated that Poles "often do not feel like partners" in relations with their eastern neighbor, which Warsaw has supported with military aid and hosted refugees fleeing Russia's full-scale invasion almost four years ago.

We must support Ukraine, and we are doing so. At the same time, we must — and I believe I will succeed — ensure that Ukraine treats Poland as a partner. - the president was quoted in an interview published on Monday.

As the publication notes, Nawrocki's words indicate a potentially tense meeting with Zelenskyy — their first official contact since he took office in August. The Polish president has opposed Ukraine's membership in the European Union and NATO.

He also tried to capitalize on growing anti-Ukrainian sentiment during his election campaign earlier this year. Nawrocki, an ally of the nationalist opposition, received support from officials in US President Donald Trump's administration during the race.

Nawrocki has repeatedly clashed with Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government — from appointing ambassadors to setting foreign policy priorities.

Addition

Last week, the government announced that it would transfer additional Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine. Nawrocki, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, said he had not been informed of the decision. Poland also recently joined a NATO program to finance the purchase of American weapons for Kyiv, pledging $100 million.

At the same time, it is the prime minister, not the president, who will be among the ten European leaders who will meet with Zelenskyy in Berlin on Monday to discuss security guarantees for Kyiv and the US-initiated plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The president stated that his meeting with Zelenskyy would be "a new beginning in our relations with respect for Poland's strategic interests."

Recall

The Chancellery of the President of Poland confirmed the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw on December 19. The presidents will discuss issues of security, economy, and history.