Not only negotiations with the US delegation: Budanov met with the head of French military intelligence in Paris

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, shared details of his conversation with national security advisors and a meeting with the US delegation, adding that he also met with colleagues from French military intelligence, UNN reports.

Second day of negotiations with partners in Paris. The agenda includes security and peace. We had a fruitful conversation with national security advisors and a meeting with the US delegation. Key topics: security guarantees and coordination of further steps to bring about a just peace. - reported the head of the OP.

Budanov also "held a professional meeting with colleagues from French military intelligence and personally its head - General Jacques Langlade de Montgros."

The Head of the OP thanked the partners for the constructive dialogue and support for Ukraine.

Recall

As President Zelenskyy announced, on January 7, in Paris, the teams of Ukraine and the USA were to continue working on security guarantees and a basic framework for ending the war. From Ukraine - the head of the Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Head of the Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Advisor to the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz.