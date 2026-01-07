$42.560.14
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 2196 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 3646 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 10521 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 15819 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 21766 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 22264 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 22956 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 18026 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17076 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Not only negotiations with the US delegation: Budanov met with the head of French military intelligence in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, reported on fruitful negotiations in Paris with national security advisors and the US delegation regarding security guarantees. He also met with the head of French military intelligence, General Jacques Langlade de Montgros.

Not only negotiations with the US delegation: Budanov met with the head of French military intelligence in Paris

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, shared details of his conversation with national security advisors and a meeting with the US delegation, adding that he also met with colleagues from French military intelligence, UNN reports.

Second day of negotiations with partners in Paris. The agenda includes security and peace. We had a fruitful conversation with national security advisors and a meeting with the US delegation. Key topics: security guarantees and coordination of further steps to bring about a just peace.

- reported the head of the OP.

Budanov also "held a professional meeting with colleagues from French military intelligence and personally its head - General Jacques Langlade de Montgros."

The Head of the OP thanked the partners for the constructive dialogue and support for Ukraine.

Recall

As President Zelenskyy announced, on January 7, in Paris, the teams of Ukraine and the USA were to continue working on security guarantees and a basic framework for ending the war. From Ukraine - the head of the Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Head of the Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Advisor to the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Paris
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine