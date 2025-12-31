$42.390.17
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US discussed strengthening security guarantees for Ukraine with allies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The US held a productive discussion with national security advisors from the UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine. The next steps in the peace process and security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed.

US discussed strengthening security guarantees for Ukraine with allies

The American side held a "productive conversation" with national security advisers from Great Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine regarding the next steps in the peace process. In particular, security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed. This was written on the X social network by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff, as reported by UNN.

Details

Secretary Rubio and I just had a productive conversation with national security advisers Jonathan Powell from Great Britain, Emmanuel Bonne from France, Günter Sauter from Germany, and Rustem Umerov to discuss the next steps in the European peace process.

- Witkoff wrote.

He added that the parties focused on how to practically advance negotiations on behalf of US President Donald Trump, including strengthening security guarantees and developing effective conflict resolution mechanisms to help end the war and ensure it does not resume.

We also dedicated time to a package of measures for Ukraine's prosperity – how to continue to define, refine, and advance these concepts so that Ukraine can be successful, resilient, and truly prosper after the war ends. Many additional details were discussed, and we will continue this important work and coordination in the new year.

- Witkoff added.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of a telephone conversation with American and European partners, following which positions were coordinated and further meetings with European and American partners were planned for January.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

