Paris talks: US removed clear commitment to support Ukraine from joint statement - Politico

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
01:11 PM • 2980 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 7536 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12186 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 15920 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 16861 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 15410 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 15167 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29830 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52239 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 144693 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.5m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 35673 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 9868 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 10806 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 25281 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 13146 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 5718 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 6432 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12187 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 63231 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 100751 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Cyprus
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 35583 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 55363 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 98083 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 89763 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 84372 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Film

Paris talks: US removed clear commitment to support Ukraine from joint statement - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A clear US commitment to support Ukraine has been removed from the text of the joint statement adopted in Paris. Instead, the US commits to supporting forces in the event of an attack and providing intelligence and logistical assistance.

Paris talks: US removed clear commitment to support Ukraine from joint statement - Politico

A clear commitment from the United States to support Ukraine was removed from the text of the joint statement adopted following the meeting in Paris with the participation of Ukraine, European countries, and the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Instead, the US pledges to "support forces if they are attacked," and to provide intelligence and logistical assistance.

Also, the leaders of the participating countries did not want to comment on the reliability of US commitments after the American troops captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and President Donald Trump's threat to seize Greenland, the publication says.

At the same time, the statement of Kyiv's European allies says that they are ready to undertake "legally binding" security guarantees to support Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with Russia.

It is important that the monitoring and verification of a future truce will be carried out under the leadership of the United States with the participation of countries such as Great Britain and Germany. The plan also provides for security guarantees that will include long-term support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the deployment of multinational forces led by Europe in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement, and "binding" commitments to support Ukraine in the event of a future Russian attack.

- the publication notes.

Context

Ukrainian negotiators led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov held consultations in Paris with national security advisers from France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Turkey with the participation of the USA, NATO, the European Commission and the European Council.

As Umerov noted, important documents were signed following the meeting: a joint declaration of all countries of the "Coalition of the Willing" "on reliable security guarantees for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine." And also a trilateral declaration of Ukraine, France and Great Britain, which records intentions regarding the deployment of multinational forces after the ceasefire, the creation of a coordination center between armies and monitoring mechanisms with a key role for the United States and the participation of European partners.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Greenland
Rustem Umerov
European Commission
European Council
NATO
Donald Trump
Paris
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Poland