Paris talks: US removed clear commitment to support Ukraine from joint statement - Politico

A clear commitment from the United States to support Ukraine was removed from the text of the joint statement adopted following the meeting in Paris with the participation of Ukraine, European countries, and the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Instead, the US pledges to "support forces if they are attacked," and to provide intelligence and logistical assistance.

Also, the leaders of the participating countries did not want to comment on the reliability of US commitments after the American troops captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and President Donald Trump's threat to seize Greenland, the publication says.

At the same time, the statement of Kyiv's European allies says that they are ready to undertake "legally binding" security guarantees to support Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with Russia.

It is important that the monitoring and verification of a future truce will be carried out under the leadership of the United States with the participation of countries such as Great Britain and Germany. The plan also provides for security guarantees that will include long-term support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the deployment of multinational forces led by Europe in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement, and "binding" commitments to support Ukraine in the event of a future Russian attack. - the publication notes.

Context

Ukrainian negotiators led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov held consultations in Paris with national security advisers from France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Turkey with the participation of the USA, NATO, the European Commission and the European Council.

As Umerov noted, important documents were signed following the meeting: a joint declaration of all countries of the "Coalition of the Willing" "on reliable security guarantees for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine." And also a trilateral declaration of Ukraine, France and Great Britain, which records intentions regarding the deployment of multinational forces after the ceasefire, the creation of a coordination center between armies and monitoring mechanisms with a key role for the United States and the participation of European partners.