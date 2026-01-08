$42.720.15
Awaiting feedback from Russia: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine presented the US with options for finalizing the basic framework for ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Ukraine has presented the US with possible options for finalizing the basic framework for ending the war, awaiting feedback from US negotiations with Russia. The Ukrainian side emphasizes the need to increase pressure on the aggressor.

Awaiting feedback from Russia: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine presented the US with options for finalizing the basic framework for ending the war

The Ukrainian side presented the US team with possible options for finalizing the basic framework for ending the war. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who added that "the American side will communicate with Russia, we expect feedback," UNN reports.

Rustem Umerov reported on the results of our team's negotiations in France yesterday... Difficult issues regarding the basic framework for ending the war were discussed, and the Ukrainian side presented possible options for finalizing this document. We understand that the American side will communicate with Russia, and we expect feedback – whether the aggressor is really ready to end the war.

- Zelenskyy said.

Let's add

According to the President, after returning to Kyiv, the Ukrainian negotiating team will report on all the details of the meetings. We also inform our partners about the consequences of Russian strikes, which certainly do not indicate that Moscow is reviewing its priorities.

In this context, it is necessary that pressure on Russia increases as intensively as the negotiating teams are working. The realism of future security guarantees must be proven by the partners' ability to exert effective pressure on the aggressor already at this stage. We are preparing new relevant contacts with partners.

- summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump08.01.26, 14:09 • 464 views

Recall

As reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian negotiators continued talks with partners from Europe, the US, and NATO in Paris – regarding the parameters of security guarantees, deterring Russian aggression, and the logic of further steps in the peace process, and there is "a clear understanding of the step-by-step movement towards the implementation of agreements."

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
NATO
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv