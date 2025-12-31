Meetings planned for January: Umerov spoke with Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner, as well as advisors from Britain, France, and Germany

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of a telephone conversation with American and European partners, as a result of which positions were coordinated and further meetings with European and American partners in January were planned. Umerov wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

I reported to the President of Ukraine on the results of a telephone conversation with American and European partners. On the American side, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner took part in the conversation. On the European side – national security advisers from Great Britain, Germany, and France. We coordinated positions and planned further meetings with European and American partners in January. - Umerov wrote.

He added that a meeting with European partners is being prepared separately on January 3 in the format of national security advisers.

Representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate. American partners are also expected to join online. In the new year, we will continue to work on solutions that should yield tangible results. - Umerov added.

Recall

National security advisers from the countries of the "coalition of the willing" and Ukraine planned a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, after which a meeting at the level of leaders is expected on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, pointing to the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats."