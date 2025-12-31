$42.390.17
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 8866 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 10622 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 13903 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
December 31, 10:25 AM • 18022 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
December 31, 10:12 AM • 18375 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16802 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15214 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 14045 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15355 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Meetings planned for January: Umerov spoke with Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner, as well as advisors from Britain, France, and Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of telephone conversations with American and European partners. Positions were coordinated and further meetings were planned for January, including a meeting on January 3 with the participation of more than 10 countries and international organizations.

Meetings planned for January: Umerov spoke with Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner, as well as advisors from Britain, France, and Germany

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of a telephone conversation with American and European partners, as a result of which positions were coordinated and further meetings with European and American partners in January were planned. Umerov wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

I reported to the President of Ukraine on the results of a telephone conversation with American and European partners. On the American side, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner took part in the conversation. On the European side – national security advisers from Great Britain, Germany, and France. We coordinated positions and planned further meetings with European and American partners in January.

- Umerov wrote.

He added that a meeting with European partners is being prepared separately on January 3 in the format of national security advisers.

Representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate. American partners are also expected to join online. In the new year, we will continue to work on solutions that should yield tangible results.

- Umerov added.

Recall

National security advisers from the countries of the "coalition of the willing" and Ukraine planned a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, after which a meeting at the level of leaders is expected on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, pointing to the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

