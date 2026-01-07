Teams from Ukraine and the USA held their third meeting in Paris in two days: key elements of the basic framework for ending the war were discussed

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that the third meeting with the American side took place within two days in Paris, where key elements of the basic framework for ending the war were discussed in detail, UNN reports.

We held another round of consultations with United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Ambassador Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner, and White House staffer Josh Gruenbaum. This was already the third meeting with the American side within two days in Paris. - Umerov reported.

On the Ukrainian side, the negotiations were attended by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" David Arakhamia, and advisor to the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz.

We discussed in detail the key elements of the basic framework for ending the war. We specifically focused on possible formats for further contacts at the leadership level with the participation of Ukraine, European partners, and the United States. Based on the results of the day, we are preparing a detailed report for the President of Ukraine. - summarized the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

As President Zelenskyy reported, on January 7, in Paris, the teams of Ukraine and the USA were to continue working on security guarantees and the basic framework for ending the war. From Ukraine - Head of the Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Head of the Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, and advisor to the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz.