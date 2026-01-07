$42.560.14
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 14061 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 19573 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 20832 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 21497 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 17443 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 16669 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30666 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 53098 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 148746 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Teams from Ukraine and the USA held their third meeting in Paris in two days: key elements of the basic framework for ending the war were discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the third meeting with the American side in Paris, where key elements of the basic framework for ending the war were substantively discussed. Representatives of Ukraine and the USA took part in the negotiations, focusing on possible formats for further contacts at the leadership level.

Teams from Ukraine and the USA held their third meeting in Paris in two days: key elements of the basic framework for ending the war were discussed

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that the third meeting with the American side took place within two days in Paris, where key elements of the basic framework for ending the war were discussed in detail, UNN reports.

We held another round of consultations with United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Ambassador Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner, and White House staffer Josh Gruenbaum. This was already the third meeting with the American side within two days in Paris.

- Umerov reported.

Details

On the Ukrainian side, the negotiations were attended by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" David Arakhamia, and advisor to the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz.

We discussed in detail the key elements of the basic framework for ending the war. We specifically focused on possible formats for further contacts at the leadership level with the participation of Ukraine, European partners, and the United States. Based on the results of the day, we are preparing a detailed report for the President of Ukraine.

- summarized the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

"There is a clear understanding of the step-by-step movement": Umerov announced new talks between advisors from Europe, the US, and NATO on security guarantees07.01.26, 14:38 • 2580 views

Recall

As President Zelenskyy reported, on January 7, in Paris, the teams of Ukraine and the USA were to continue working on security guarantees and the basic framework for ending the war. From Ukraine - Head of the Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Head of the Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, and advisor to the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
White House
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Paris
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States