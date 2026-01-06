Trump said he could run for a third term

US President Donald Trump has again allowed for the possibility of running for a third term, UNN reports.

I think it's not something I'm not allowed to do (run for a third term - ed.). I'm not sure if there's anything I'm not allowed to do. But let's assume I am allowed to do it. I could do it. It would be a constitutional move. - said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he has sold more Boeing aircraft than anyone in the company's history.