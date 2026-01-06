Trump said he could run for a third term
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump suggested he could run for a third term, stating it would be a constitutional move. He also noted that he had sold more Boeing planes than anyone in the company's history.
US President Donald Trump has again allowed for the possibility of running for a third term, UNN reports.
I think it's not something I'm not allowed to do (run for a third term - ed.). I'm not sure if there's anything I'm not allowed to do. But let's assume I am allowed to do it. I could do it. It would be a constitutional move.
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that he has sold more Boeing aircraft than anyone in the company's history.