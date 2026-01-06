$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
02:48 PM • 7872 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
11:59 AM • 31626 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 49809 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 44336 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 63991 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 54614 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 77237 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 144908 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 58855 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 56654 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump said he could run for a third term

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Donald Trump suggested he could run for a third term, stating it would be a constitutional move. He also noted that he had sold more Boeing planes than anyone in the company's history.

Trump said he could run for a third term

US President Donald Trump has again allowed for the possibility of running for a third term, UNN reports.

I think it's not something I'm not allowed to do (run for a third term - ed.). I'm not sure if there's anything I'm not allowed to do. But let's assume I am allowed to do it. I could do it. It would be a constitutional move.

- said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he has sold more Boeing aircraft than anyone in the company's history.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
US Elections
Boeing
Donald Trump
United States