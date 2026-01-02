Budanov to head Presidential Office to strengthen defense and contacts with US - NYT

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
03:12 PM • 2192 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 12529 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 20602 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 18106 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 56074 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 82447 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 61762 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56425 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 186376 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 180481 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 20894 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 5002 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 13695 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 18694 views
Raped a 13-year-old girl while her mother was giving birth in the hospital: a suspect was taken into custody in Vinnytsia region10:40 AM • 4062 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 18762 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 41045 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 58306 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 186376 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 107331 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 34805 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 43724 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 43913 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 107342 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 42122 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
DJI Mavic

Budanov to head Presidential Office to strengthen defense and contacts with US - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov will head the Presidential Office to strengthen defense and contacts with the United States. This appointment moves one of Ukraine's most prominent generals into a political role.

Budanov to head Presidential Office to strengthen defense and contacts with US - NYT

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, will head the President's Office to strengthen defense and contacts with the United States. This is reported by The New York Times Company, according to UNN

Details

As the publication writes, Budanov's appointment moves one of Ukraine's most famous generals into a political role, as the country begins to discuss the possibility of holding elections if a ceasefire can be agreed upon with Moscow. It also removes a prominent intelligence chief from office, which will shake Ukraine's intelligence leadership.

Budanov is seen as a potential rival to Mr. Zelensky, as the United States and Russia call for elections in Ukraine. Budanov's tenure as president could complicate any involvement he has in the presidential election 

- the publication writes. 

It is noted that when announcing the appointment, Zelensky stated that Ukraine "needs to pay more attention to security issues," the development of its defense and security forces, and further progress in the diplomatic direction of negotiations.

Budanov has strong relations with the United States, which could be important in Ukraine's peace negotiations with the Trump administration. He trained as part of a CIA-backed program, and after being wounded in combat in eastern Ukraine, he received treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, a rare place for a Ukrainian soldier 

- the publication adds. 

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the President's Office, and named the tasks of the new head of the Presidential Office.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, accepted the offer of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to head the Office of the Head of State. He thanked him for his trust and called it an honor and responsibility.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine