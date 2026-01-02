Budanov to head Presidential Office to strengthen defense and contacts with US - NYT

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, will head the President's Office to strengthen defense and contacts with the United States. This is reported by The New York Times Company, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Budanov's appointment moves one of Ukraine's most famous generals into a political role, as the country begins to discuss the possibility of holding elections if a ceasefire can be agreed upon with Moscow. It also removes a prominent intelligence chief from office, which will shake Ukraine's intelligence leadership.

Budanov is seen as a potential rival to Mr. Zelensky, as the United States and Russia call for elections in Ukraine. Budanov's tenure as president could complicate any involvement he has in the presidential election - the publication writes.

It is noted that when announcing the appointment, Zelensky stated that Ukraine "needs to pay more attention to security issues," the development of its defense and security forces, and further progress in the diplomatic direction of negotiations.

Budanov has strong relations with the United States, which could be important in Ukraine's peace negotiations with the Trump administration. He trained as part of a CIA-backed program, and after being wounded in combat in eastern Ukraine, he received treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, a rare place for a Ukrainian soldier - the publication adds.

Recall

