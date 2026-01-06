$42.290.12
Only a third of Americans approve of US operation in Venezuela - Reuters poll results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 33% of Americans approve of the US military strike on Venezuela that led to the overthrow of Nicolás Maduro. Most citizens express concern about the consequences of the intervention, although Trump's approval rating has risen to 42%.

Only a third of Americans approve of US operation in Venezuela - Reuters poll results

According to the results of a two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll, which concluded on Monday, only 33% of Americans support a US military strike on Venezuela that would overthrow Nicolás Maduro. At the same time, the vast majority of citizens express serious concern about the consequences of such intervention. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The poll recorded a deep partisan divide in attitudes towards a military operation ordered by President Donald Trump:

  • 65% of Republicans approve of military action;
    • only 11% of Democrats support the strike;
      • among independent voters, the support level is 23%.

        Despite the low overall approval rating for the operation, Donald Trump's approval rating rose to 42% - the highest for the president since last October.

        Risks of prolonged presence

        The main source of anxiety for American society remains the prospect of a protracted conflict. 72% of respondents fear that the United States will "over-intervene" in Venezuela's affairs. This concern has intensified after Trump's statements about the US intention to effectively "govern" the country for some time and gain full access to its oil fields.

        Recall

        As a result of a raid by American special forces on January 3, 2026, Nicolás Maduro was captured and brought to the US, where he has already appeared in court in Manhattan.

