February could be a working month for legislative changes: Zelenskyy on future elections and a referendum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that changes to legislation regarding elections and a referendum depend on the progress of peace negotiations. He noted that if Ukraine manages to agree on a peace plan in January, then February could become a month for legislative changes.

February could be a working month for legislative changes: Zelenskyy on future elections and a referendum

Changes to legislation regarding elections and referendums in Ukraine depend on the course of peace negotiations. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy stated, a meeting with the faction before the session week to discuss issues regarding elections and a referendum depends on the continuation of negotiations and the achievement of desired results.

First of all, the 20-point plan, because if we talk about a referendum, then if it is to be put to a referendum, it should only be the 20-point plan. But it is still considered as a whole. Along with the 20 points, there are security guarantees, bilateral, with the United States of America. My agreement with Trump must be sealed with signatures.

- said Zelenskyy.

He also noted that if Ukraine manages to agree on a peace plan in January, then, probably, February could be such a working month for legislative changes.

It also depends on our economic bloc, on our prime minister, on me, on the minister of economy and the American negotiating group, because we need a package for Ukraine's recovery. All this goes together. I think if we manage to do all this in January, then, probably, February could be such a working month for legislative changes. And it also depends on our deputies, because they must demonstrate work and results regarding developments, regarding changes to electoral legislation, the electoral code or relevant legislation. And also changes to the law on referendum. That is, it is too early to talk about this in detail, we need to have a result in the negotiations.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to put a peace plan to a referendum if Russia agrees to a ceasefire for at least 60 days. He hopes to reach an agreement with Donald Trump on a framework for ending the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine