Trilateral meeting, planned for this week, postponed at the request of the US - Zelenskyy

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
04:44 PM • 1474 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11785 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22066 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14604 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35060 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29057 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45933 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65089 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107680 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55996 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
57%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30464 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39615 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27696 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11434 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16093 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16272 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27875 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35060 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39791 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 107680 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 1336 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 3518 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 3656 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11566 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30594 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Series
Fox News

Trilateral meeting, planned for this week, postponed at the request of the US - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Zelenskyy announced the postponement of negotiations due to partners' focus on the Middle East. Ukraine is ready for a meeting to end the war with Russia.

Trilateral meeting, planned for this week, postponed at the request of the US - Zelenskyy

The trilateral meeting, which was scheduled for this week, is being postponed at the suggestion of the American side, as all partners' attention is focused on Iran. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

I held a meeting with our negotiating team. It is important that we communicate with the American side virtually 24/7. Currently, the partners' priority and all attention is on the situation around Iran, and because of this, the meeting that was planned for this week at the suggestion of the American side is being postponed. But Ukraine is ready for a meeting at any time in a format that can help and will be realistic in terms of ending the war.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, the team reported information regarding the plans of the Russian side, "as far as we know, primarily thanks to the activities of our intelligence services."

I instructed the team to once again communicate with the American negotiators to, firstly, reconfirm our readiness for strategic joint work for security, and in particular in protection against attack drones, and secondly, to reconfirm our readiness to work meaningfully to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy added.

According to the Head of State, the Russians are now trying to manipulate the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region in favor of their aggression, and to turn the Iranian regime's strikes on neighbors and American bases into effectively a second front of Russia's war against Ukraine and – more broadly – the entire West.

This absolutely cannot be allowed. Evil cannot be given opportunities for coordination, but the protection of life must be clearly coordinated. This is what we are working for. Thank you to everyone who helps!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Add

The Office of the President of Ukraine denied information that a new round of trilateral negotiations - Ukraine-USA-Russia - would take place on March 11 in Turkey.

Earlier, media, citing an informed source, reported that the delegations had previously agreed to hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 11. The venue for the negotiations was to be Istanbul, Turkey.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran