Trilateral meeting, planned for this week, postponed at the request of the US - Zelenskyy

The trilateral meeting, which was scheduled for this week, is being postponed at the suggestion of the American side, as all partners' attention is focused on Iran. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

I held a meeting with our negotiating team. It is important that we communicate with the American side virtually 24/7. Currently, the partners' priority and all attention is on the situation around Iran, and because of this, the meeting that was planned for this week at the suggestion of the American side is being postponed. But Ukraine is ready for a meeting at any time in a format that can help and will be realistic in terms of ending the war. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, the team reported information regarding the plans of the Russian side, "as far as we know, primarily thanks to the activities of our intelligence services."

I instructed the team to once again communicate with the American negotiators to, firstly, reconfirm our readiness for strategic joint work for security, and in particular in protection against attack drones, and secondly, to reconfirm our readiness to work meaningfully to end Russia's war against Ukraine. - Zelenskyy added.

According to the Head of State, the Russians are now trying to manipulate the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region in favor of their aggression, and to turn the Iranian regime's strikes on neighbors and American bases into effectively a second front of Russia's war against Ukraine and – more broadly – the entire West.

This absolutely cannot be allowed. Evil cannot be given opportunities for coordination, but the protection of life must be clearly coordinated. This is what we are working for. Thank you to everyone who helps! - Zelenskyy summarized.

The Office of the President of Ukraine denied information that a new round of trilateral negotiations - Ukraine-USA-Russia - would take place on March 11 in Turkey.

Earlier, media, citing an informed source, reported that the delegations had previously agreed to hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 11. The venue for the negotiations was to be Istanbul, Turkey.