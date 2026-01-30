Merz criticizes idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine - Politico

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the proposal by Manfred Weber, leader of the center-right European People's Party (EPP), that a joint European army could play a role in post-war peacekeeping in Ukraine. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Weber has made "a number of striking proposals" in recent weeks to strengthen the EU's influence on the international stage. Thus, in addition to soldiers operating under a "European flag" in Ukraine, he called for the creation of a single European leader - combining the positions of President of the European Council and President of the European Commission.

Speaking at an informal EPP summit in the Croatian capital Zagreb, Merz welcomed Weber's attempts to renew the EU, but said that these ideas were not immediate solutions to Europe's problems.

We must focus on the tasks that are before us now - Merz replied when asked about Weber's initiatives.

He emphasized that he had no problem with "us constantly asking institutional questions" about how to make Europe stronger and more united, and stressed that "these are questions that need to be discussed again and again."

At the same time, Merz showed little desire to delve into the large-scale European reforms that Weber's proposals might require.

Achieving treaty changes in this 27-country European Union is quite a difficult task. I advocate that we, first of all, focus on the tasks that are currently on the table - Merz summarized.

He added that this primarily concerns improving defense capabilities and reducing the continent's industrial competitiveness.

Recall

In early January, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany could have a presence in a NATO country bordering Ukraine after a year of any future ceasefire.

