Residents of France and Germany oppose sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, even if it means risking peace in the region. This is stated in a survey conducted by POLITICO, reports UNN.

Respondents in the US, Germany, and France are most likely to prefer keeping their troops out of Ukraine, "even if it means risking peace in the region - the publication writes.

Germany and France are reportedly most opposed to the deployment of peacekeeping troops, with more than half of those surveyed in Germany - 53% - saying "no" to sending peacekeeping troops. In France, 43 percent said the country should not deploy troops in Ukraine, compared to 33% who support the decision.

In the US, 43% of respondents believe that American troops should not be sent to Ukraine, despite the potential negative impact on regional peace, while 37% were in favor of sending peacekeepers.

Recall

Great Britain, France, Germany and Turkey are ready to send a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine after the end of the war.

The spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, commented on reports of the deployment of an EU military contingent in Ukraine after the signing of a peace agreement.