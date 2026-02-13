$42.990.04
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 19729 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 28741 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 32635 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 58161 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 50277 views
French and Germans oppose sending peacekeepers to Ukraine - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

A POLITICO poll showed that most residents of France and Germany do not support sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. In Germany, 53% are against, and in France, 43% do not support the deployment of troops.

French and Germans oppose sending peacekeepers to Ukraine - poll

Residents of France and Germany oppose sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, even if it means risking peace in the region. This is stated in a survey conducted by POLITICO, reports UNN

Respondents in the US, Germany, and France are most likely to prefer keeping their troops out of Ukraine, "even if it means risking peace in the region 

- the publication writes. 

Germany and France are reportedly most opposed to the deployment of peacekeeping troops, with more than half of those surveyed in Germany - 53% - saying "no" to sending peacekeeping troops. In France, 43 percent said the country should not deploy troops in Ukraine, compared to 33% who support the decision.

In the US, 43% of respondents believe that American troops should not be sent to Ukraine, despite the potential negative impact on regional peace, while 37% were in favor of sending peacekeepers. 

Recall 

Great Britain, France, Germany and Turkey are ready to send a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine after the end of the war. 

The spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, commented on reports of the deployment of an EU military contingent in Ukraine after the signing of a peace agreement. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

