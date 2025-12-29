$42.060.13
Zelenskyy revealed two issues that still remain in the 20-point plan after negotiations with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the 20-point plan is 90% complete, with two issues still remaining. These concern the functioning of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the issue of territory.

Zelenskyy revealed two issues that still remain in the 20-point plan after negotiations with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced two issues that still remain in the 20-point plan. These are the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the issue of territory. The Head of State said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Two questions remain. This is the station, how it will function, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and the issue of territory. These are the two questions that remained in the 20-point document. And that's why I said that this 20-point plan is 90% ready. Because there is no agreement on two points out of 20. As for security guarantees, I said, everything is 100% ready, and so it is. Yes, we will discuss a few more details regarding the term of these security guarantees.

- Zelenskyy answered the question about "one or two questions" that US President Donald Trump mentioned remain in the negotiations.

Recall

After talks with Zelenskyy, Trump said they covered "95%" of the issues needed to end the war, adding that "there are one or two very difficult issues, very difficult issues."

