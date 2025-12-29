$42.060.13
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 29644 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 36577 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 34070 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 30350 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 37836 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 48428 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 33695 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 44990 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 53724 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for
Zelenskyy proposed to Trump to consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-50 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

President Zelenskyy announced that the US would provide Ukraine with security guarantees for 15 years with the possibility of extension. He discussed with the American president the desire to extend the term of the guarantees to 30-50 years.

Zelenskyy proposed to Trump to consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-50 years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had proposed to US President Donald Trump to consider providing security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-50 years. The Head of State announced this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

He explained that in the existing documents, the term of the guarantees is 15 years with the possibility of their further extension. Zelenskyy also said that he raised the issue of a longer term for the guarantees.

We discussed it with the teams. And yesterday we confirmed it with the US President that we will have strong security guarantees from the US. Indeed, now it is not forever. In the documents, it is for 15 years with the possibility of extending these security guarantees. I raised this issue with the President. I told him that we still have a war going on. And it's almost 15 years old. And therefore, I really wanted the guarantees to be longer. And I told him that we would very much like to consider the possibility of 30, 40, 50 years. And then it will be a historic decision of President Trump. The President said he would think about it.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the possible full agreement on the peace plan in January 2026, while Donald Trump expects this in a few weeks. The plan is 90-95% agreed, with security guarantees and the military dimension 100% agreed.

Alla Kiosak

