Zelenskyy proposed to Trump to consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-50 years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had proposed to US President Donald Trump to consider providing security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-50 years. The Head of State announced this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

He explained that in the existing documents, the term of the guarantees is 15 years with the possibility of their further extension. Zelenskyy also said that he raised the issue of a longer term for the guarantees.

We discussed it with the teams. And yesterday we confirmed it with the US President that we will have strong security guarantees from the US. Indeed, now it is not forever. In the documents, it is for 15 years with the possibility of extending these security guarantees. I raised this issue with the President. I told him that we still have a war going on. And it's almost 15 years old. And therefore, I really wanted the guarantees to be longer. And I told him that we would very much like to consider the possibility of 30, 40, 50 years. And then it will be a historic decision of President Trump. The President said he would think about it. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the possible full agreement on the peace plan in January 2026, while Donald Trump expects this in a few weeks. The plan is 90-95% agreed, with security guarantees and the military dimension 100% agreed.