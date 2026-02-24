$43.300.02
SAP sent an indictment to the court against former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Smirnov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The SAP prosecutor sent an indictment to the court against Andriy Smirnov, former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, and the owner of a construction company. They are accused of money laundering and receiving undue benefits.

The SAP prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court against the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov and the owner of a construction company, UNN reports.

On February 24, 2026, the SAP prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court against the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the owner of a construction company.

- the statement says.

According to UNN sources, this refers to Andriy Smyrnov, who served as deputy head of the OP from 2019 to 2024.

Details

The SAP reminded that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2019–2021, the high-ranking official legalized illegally acquired funds by financing the construction of private houses with a total area of over 300 sq. m, located in a recreational zone in Odesa region.

It was found that he personally controlled the construction process, communicating with the owner of the construction company, determined what construction work to carry out, and provided the owner of the construction company with almost UAH 6.5 million for their payment.

Despite the fact that the built house actually belonged to the high-ranking official, ownership of it was initially registered to a company, and only after he was notified of the suspicion was it re-registered to an individual.

In addition, the SAP and NABU found that in 2022, the aforementioned owner of the construction company approached the top official with a request to assist in the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine's decision to cancel the results of a tender in which another company won, and to ensure his company's victory. For this, he offered the official to perform construction work in his house on the seashore for a total amount of 100 thousand US dollars.

The high-ranking official agreed to the proposal and, using his official position, fulfilled his obligations. The relevant state bodies subsequently made the necessary decisions.

It was also established that in 2020–2022, the official acquired assets worth UAH 17.1 million. This refers to Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen cars, Honda and BMW motorcycles, three parking spaces in Kyiv, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv, and a land plot in Zakarpattia.

Most of the acquired property was registered to his native brother, but the person retained the right to dispose of it in full. The Honda motorcycle was registered to a friend, but later the official re-registered it to himself.

However, it turned out that neither official income nor savings were sufficient to acquire them. The difference between the value of the property and the person's funds is UAH 15.7 million.

On April 16, 2025, the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 368-5, Parts 1, 2 of Article 209, and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer of unlawful benefit in the amount of 100 thousand US dollars and legalization of illegally acquired funds), the owner of the construction company - Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer to provide unlawful benefit in the amount of 100 thousand US dollars).

Recall

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov was notified of a new suspicion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

