Paramount and CBS to pay Trump millions of dollars to settle lawsuit against "60 Minutes" program

A lawsuit by US President Donald Trump regarding an interview aired on the program "60 Minutes" has been settled - Paramount Global and CBS have agreed to pay the head of the White House a sum that could reach over 30 million dollars, writes Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

Paramount Global has agreed to pay President Donald Trump a fine and make some editorial changes to settle a lawsuit over an edited "60 Minutes" interview that aired on CBS News.

According to Fox News, the total amount is 30 million dollars, but Trump will receive only 16 million dollars in advance. This will cover legal costs, case expenses, and contributions to his future presidential library or charities to be determined at Trump's discretion.

Reference

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Texas, CBS showed two versions of Kamala Harris's interview in which she appeared to give different answers to the same question about the war between Israel and Hamas. Donald Trump claimed that CBS's editing of the interview violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits the use of false, misleading, or fraudulent acts in commerce.

Recall

