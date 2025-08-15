Hundreds of reinforcements and gun-to-gun: Bloomberg learned about the Secret Service's preparations for the summit in Alaska

Today, August 15, a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska's largest city, Anchorage. The mission of the US Secret Service is to protect both presidents in one location, with hundreds of reinforcements deployed in Anchorage, and the agency is working to prepare for a complex operation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As Bloomberg writes, when Trump announced the meeting in Alaska a week ago, the only agent assigned to the Secret Service at the "last frontier" began preparing to receive hundreds of reinforcements in the coming days. The agency's mission was extremely complex: to protect both the American and Russian presidents in one place, each surrounded by well-armed guards.

Four people familiar with the planning said the operation turned into an all-out sprint, compressed into one week. Since the meeting takes place on American soil, the Secret Service can move weapons, communications equipment, and medical equipment without restrictions on overseas transportation. But geography creates its own obstacles.

It is noted that Anchorage has a limited number of hotel rooms and a small car rental market, so vehicles and other property are delivered by plane or brought from other parts of the state. Convoys of SUVs arrive from the 48 US states by cargo planes.

The summit will take place at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska's largest military facility. The base, which was a Cold War listening post and is located less than a thousand miles from Russia, offers controlled airspace, fortified gates, and instant access to military units, and, as an active base, is closed to the public.

"It's the height of tourist season right now, so hotels are tight, cars are tight. Having this equipment on base takes a lot of problems off the table," Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said Thursday on Bloomberg Television.

Dunleavy noted that while Anchorage has hosted the Pope and former President Ronald Reagan in past years, this summit is "one of the biggest events to happen" in the city.

The US State Department protocol largely shapes the plan. At a bilateral meeting, officials said, rules of reciprocity mean that every courtesy shown to one leader must be reciprocated to the other. Russian security will control Putin's immediate movements, while the Secret Service will maintain the outer ring.

As one Bloomberg source said, neither side will open the other's door or get into each other's cars. If 10 American agents are stationed near the negotiating room, 10 Russian agents will stand on the other side. Everything will be under control: body to body, gun to gun, the publication writes.

"This symmetry will extend throughout the process – from the arrival motorcade to the placement of interpreters in the room. Both sides will bring their own language teams. Even the number and size of waiting rooms – secure waiting areas for each leader – are being discussed," the report says.

According to sources, the Secret Service is still awaiting official Russian approval of the full security plan.

"The security of the President is our highest priority. To ensure operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the specific means and methods used to conduct our protective operations," the Secret Service said in a statement.

The deployment in Alaska comes alongside the protection of US Vice President J.D. Vance in the United Kingdom, preparations for the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month, and the provision of protection for former Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and George W. Bush, as well as former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This week, twenty agents and officers were also assigned to support Trump's federal takeover of the District of Columbia Police Department," Bloomberg reports.

Hundreds of agents reportedly traveled to Anchorage. Downtown hotels are full. Rental car lots have been cleared for convoys. Agents in suits and earpieces are stationed at intersections, while others, in plain clothes, blend in with those present in coffee shops and parking lots. Alaska State Troopers and local police lined the motorcade routes marked on the map.

"Every movement of both leaders' vehicles is meticulously rehearsed to keep them at a distance while ensuring full protection for each," Bloomberg writes.

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to ending the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.