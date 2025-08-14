$41.510.09
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 5918 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 10128 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 14925 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
09:32 AM • 29435 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 93132 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 53743 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 50527 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 46145 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 41676 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump is ready to impose new sanctions against Russia, but does not want to - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1684 views

US President Donald Trump has the tools to sanction Russia, but diplomacy is the priority. Tomorrow he will meet with Putin in Alaska to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine without territorial division.

Trump is ready to impose new sanctions against Russia, but does not want to - White House

US President Donald Trump has sanctions and other measures at his disposal that he can use against the Russian Federation. At the same time, he wants to try to stop the war through diplomacy, White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt told Fox News, writes UNN.

Certainly, there are sanctions and many other measures that the president can use if necessary. Not that he wants to, but he is ready for it

- Leavitt said.

Leavitt also added that Trump has many tools at his disposal to pressure Russia, but his main weapon is diplomacy.

Of course, the president has many tools at his disposal that he could use if needed, but he has always said that diplomacy and negotiations are his primary way to hope to end this war, so that is what he will seek to do tomorrow.

- the spokeswoman noted.

Addition

US President Donald Trump will fly to Alaska on Friday morning to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The goal of the negotiations is a ceasefire in Ukraine, without discussing territorial division.

Donald Trump told European leaders that he would not discuss territorial division with Putin. The goal of the meeting is to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine