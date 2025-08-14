Trump is ready to impose new sanctions against Russia, but does not want to - White House

US President Donald Trump has sanctions and other measures at his disposal that he can use against the Russian Federation. At the same time, he wants to try to stop the war through diplomacy, White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt told Fox News, writes UNN.

Certainly, there are sanctions and many other measures that the president can use if necessary. Not that he wants to, but he is ready for it - Leavitt said.

Leavitt also added that Trump has many tools at his disposal to pressure Russia, but his main weapon is diplomacy.

Of course, the president has many tools at his disposal that he could use if needed, but he has always said that diplomacy and negotiations are his primary way to hope to end this war, so that is what he will seek to do tomorrow. - the spokeswoman noted.

Addition

US President Donald Trump will fly to Alaska on Friday morning to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The goal of the negotiations is a ceasefire in Ukraine, without discussing territorial division.

Donald Trump told European leaders that he would not discuss territorial division with Putin. The goal of the meeting is to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.