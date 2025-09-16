$41.280.03
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Facebook

Trump sues prominent American publication: billions at stake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the publication of spreading "false and defamatory content." The lawsuit is related to articles about Trump's alleged involvement in the "Epstein affair" and the newspaper's support for Kamala Harris.

Trump sues prominent American publication: billions at stake

US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the well-known American publication The New York Times. The lawsuit amounts to 15 billion dollars, the American leader accuses the newspaper of spreading "false and defamatory content" against him, stating that the NYT is "a mouthpiece for the Democrats."

This is reported by UNN with reference to a post that Trump published on his own social network Truth Social.

Details

In the post, Trump stated that he is filing a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against the publication, against which the US President made many accusations.

"Today, I have the great honor of filing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history of our country, which has effectively become the 'mouthpiece' of the Radical Left Democratic Party," the message said.

According to The Guardian, Trump's lawsuit is related to the newspaper publishing a series of articles about Trump's possible involvement in the scandalous "Epstein affair." In particular, the publication published materials regarding a postcard signed by the US President, which he gave to Epstein for his 50th birthday. Trump, as is known, denies his involvement in this document.

The text of the lawsuit has also been released, where the US President's lawyers state that the newspaper allegedly "betrayed the journalistic ideals of honesty, objectivity, and accuracy that it once espoused." The publication itself has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

In addition to "defamation," the lawsuit accused the newspaper of "election interference" because the publication was the only one to support Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Other publications refused to support any of the candidates, which was an unprecedented move in the history of American elections.

Addition

It should be noted that this is not the first lawsuit by Trump against the media. The American president has previously filed a number of other lawsuits:

  • in July of this year, Trump filed a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its owner, media mogul Rupert Murdoch - this publication was the first to publish the scandalous postcard;
    • also, a lawsuit was previously filed against ABC News and separately against TV presenter George Stephanopoulos, and against Paramount. Trump did not like the interview with Kamala Harris on the “60 Minutes” program.

      We remind you that at the beginning of September, not the media, but directly American lawmakers published an album for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday, which allegedly contains a letter and a drawing signed by Donald Trump.

      For their part, Trump and the White House state that the president has nothing to do with this postcard. And Trump's lawyers rushed to declare the postcard a "forgery" and "falsification."

      Lilia Podolyak

      PoliticsMultimedia
      Truth Social
      Kamala Harris
      The Guardian
      The New York Times
      White House
      Donald Trump