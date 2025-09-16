Trump sues prominent American publication: billions at stake

US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the well-known American publication The New York Times. The lawsuit amounts to 15 billion dollars, the American leader accuses the newspaper of spreading "false and defamatory content" against him, stating that the NYT is "a mouthpiece for the Democrats."

This is reported by UNN with reference to a post that Trump published on his own social network Truth Social.

Details

In the post, Trump stated that he is filing a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against the publication, against which the US President made many accusations.

"Today, I have the great honor of filing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history of our country, which has effectively become the 'mouthpiece' of the Radical Left Democratic Party," the message said.

According to The Guardian, Trump's lawsuit is related to the newspaper publishing a series of articles about Trump's possible involvement in the scandalous "Epstein affair." In particular, the publication published materials regarding a postcard signed by the US President, which he gave to Epstein for his 50th birthday. Trump, as is known, denies his involvement in this document.

The text of the lawsuit has also been released, where the US President's lawyers state that the newspaper allegedly "betrayed the journalistic ideals of honesty, objectivity, and accuracy that it once espoused." The publication itself has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

In addition to "defamation," the lawsuit accused the newspaper of "election interference" because the publication was the only one to support Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Other publications refused to support any of the candidates, which was an unprecedented move in the history of American elections.

Addition

It should be noted that this is not the first lawsuit by Trump against the media. The American president has previously filed a number of other lawsuits:

in July of this year, Trump filed a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its owner, media mogul Rupert Murdoch - this publication was the first to publish the scandalous postcard;

also, a lawsuit was previously filed against ABC News and separately against TV presenter George Stephanopoulos, and against Paramount. Trump did not like the interview with Kamala Harris on the “60 Minutes” program.

We remind you that at the beginning of September, not the media, but directly American lawmakers published an album for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday, which allegedly contains a letter and a drawing signed by Donald Trump.

For their part, Trump and the White House state that the president has nothing to do with this postcard. And Trump's lawyers rushed to declare the postcard a "forgery" and "falsification."