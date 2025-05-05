Some Americans are looking to move to Europe amid concerns about Trump's policies - Reuters

In the United States, government data on visas and citizenship, as well as data from a number of relocation firms, show that more and more Americans are considering moving to Europe after Donald Trump was elected head of the White House. However, these are quite insignificant figures for a country with a population of 340 million, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

In the first two months of this year, the number of applications for Irish passports in the United States reached the highest level in the last ten years. According to the Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the average monthly number of applications in January and February was almost 4,300, which is approximately 60% more than last year.

In France, government data showed that in the first three months of 2025, the number of requests for long-term visas from Americans was 2,383, compared to 1,980 in the same period last year.

From January to March, the French authorities issued 2,178 long-term visas compared to 1,787 a year earlier. And the number of applications for British passports in the last three months of 2024 - the latest period for which data is available - became a record for any quarter in the last two decades: 1,708 applications were submitted.

Relocation companies and websites that help people emigrate report that at any given time in recent years, a significant number of Americans have expressed interest in moving abroad, citing issues such as political differences and gun violence.

Italian immigration advisor Marco Permunian, founder of Italian Citizenship Assistance, says that the election of Democrat Joe Biden as US President in 2020 also led to an increase in interest in leaving the country, mainly from Republican voters. But most of the relocation firms that Reuters spoke to said that since Trump's return to the White House, interest in the topic has increased significantly, as many clients express concern about the direction of politics and social issues.

Thea Duncan, founder of the Milan-based relocation company "Doing Italy", said that since the election, she has been receiving requests almost daily from ordinary Americans looking for information about leaving.

People are not sure what is happening and what will happen - said Duncan.

In Britain, an immigration law firm called Immigration Advice Service reported that the number of inquiries from the US has increased by more than 25%. Its director, Ono Okerega, said that several clients expressed concern about political changes under the Trump administration, in particular regarding the rights of same-sex couples, as some states are considering weakening the protection of their marriages.

According to Blaxit, a company that helps black Americans move abroad, visits to its website have increased by more than 50% since the election. In addition, the number of members of the Blaxit Global Passport paid community, which costs $16.99 per month, increased by 20%.

According to an exit poll conducted by Edison Research, in November Trump received only 13% of the vote of black voters, which is 1 percentage point more than in 2020, while Kamala Harris scored 86%.

