Protests against Trump and Musk's policies took place across the United States

Demonstrators gathered in cities across the United States on Wednesday to protest the first actions of President Donald Trump's administration, condemning everything from the president's crackdown on immigration to his repeal of transgender rights and his proposal to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, AP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Protesters in Philadelphia and in state capitals in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond waved signs denouncing President Donald Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, leader of Trump's new Office of Government Performance; and Project 2025, a far-right blueprint for American government and society.

The protests were the result of a movement that organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Websites and social media accounts called for action with messages such as "reject fascism" and "defend our democracy.

A crowd of hundreds of people gathered outside the state capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, in freezing temperatures.

Katie Miglietti, from the Ann Arbor area, said Musk's access to Treasury Department data is particularly troubling. She drew a sign of Musk puppeteering Trump with a raised hand, a reminder of Musk's straight-arm gesture during a January speech that some interpreted as a Nazi salute.

"If we don't stop this and force Congress to do something, it will be an attack on democracy," Milletti said.

Demonstrators in several cities criticized Musk and the Government Performance and Accountability Office.

"DOGE is illegitimate," read one of the posters on the steps of the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri, where dozens of protesters gathered. "Why does Elon need your social security numbers

Members of Congress have expressed concern that DOGE's involvement in the U.S. government's payment system could lead to security risks or missed payments for programs such as Social Security and Medicare. A Treasury Department official said the technical lead working with DOGE would have "read-only access.

US Treasury is being sued over Musk's DOGE access to confidential data

Trump signed a series of executive orders in the first couple of weeks of his new term on everything from trade and immigration to climate change. Democrats are beginning to raise their voices against Trump's agenda, and protests are multiplying.

Demonstrators marched through downtown Austin, Texas. They gathered at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to march to the Georgia State Capitol and gathered outside the Democratic-dominated California legislature in Sacramento. In Denver, the protests coincided with operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the area and an unspecified number of detentions. Protesters in Phoenix chanted "deport Elon" and "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.

Thousands of people protest in St. Paul, Minnesota.

At the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, anti-Trump protesters who joined the anti-Trump movement went inside to oppose a registered event by the conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty. The anti-Trump protesters shouted through the speakers in the rotunda for about 15 minutes before law enforcement pushed them out, the newspaper writes.

In Alabama, several hundred people gathered outside the legislature to protest against actions against LGBTQ+ people.

Trump's plan for a “Riviera of the Middle East” in Gaza draws international condemnation