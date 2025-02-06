Protests against Trump and Musk's policies took place across the United States

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 1522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56747 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104764 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101940 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128493 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103486 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105530 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101854 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110731 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105124 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 1626 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121972 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128500 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151896 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105124 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110731 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138141 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139903 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167703 views
Protests against Trump and Musk's policies took place across the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30296 views

Large-scale demonstrations were held in the United States against the first actions of the new Trump administration and the appointment of Musk. The protesters opposed immigration policy, restrictions on rights and access to confidential data.

Demonstrators gathered in cities across the United States on Wednesday to protest the first actions of President Donald Trump's administration, condemning everything from the president's crackdown on immigration to his repeal of transgender rights and his proposal to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, AP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Protesters in Philadelphia and in state capitals in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond waved signs denouncing President Donald Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, leader of Trump's new Office of Government Performance; and Project 2025, a far-right blueprint for American government and society.

The protests were the result of a movement that organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Websites and social media accounts called for action with messages such as "reject fascism" and "defend our democracy.

A crowd of hundreds of people gathered outside the state capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, in freezing temperatures.

Katie Miglietti, from the Ann Arbor area, said Musk's access to Treasury Department data is particularly troubling. She drew a sign of Musk puppeteering Trump with a raised hand, a reminder of Musk's straight-arm gesture during a January speech that some interpreted as a Nazi salute.

"If we don't stop this and force Congress to do something, it will be an attack on democracy," Milletti said.

Demonstrators in several cities criticized Musk and the Government Performance and Accountability Office.

"DOGE is illegitimate," read one of the posters on the steps of the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri, where dozens of protesters gathered. "Why does Elon need your social security numbers

Members of Congress have expressed concern that DOGE's involvement in the U.S. government's payment system could lead to security risks or missed payments for programs such as Social Security and Medicare. A Treasury Department official said the technical lead working with DOGE would have "read-only access.

US Treasury is being sued over Musk's DOGE access to confidential data04.02.25, 10:06 • 25640 views

Trump signed a series of executive orders in the first couple of weeks of his new term on everything from trade and immigration to climate change. Democrats are beginning to raise their voices against Trump's agenda, and protests are multiplying.

Demonstrators marched through downtown Austin, Texas. They gathered at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to march to the Georgia State Capitol and gathered outside the Democratic-dominated California legislature in Sacramento. In Denver, the protests coincided with operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the area and an unspecified number of detentions. Protesters in Phoenix chanted "deport Elon" and "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.

Thousands of people protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

At the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, anti-Trump protesters who joined the anti-Trump movement went inside to oppose a registered event by the conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty. The anti-Trump protesters shouted through the speakers in the rotunda for about 15 minutes before law enforcement pushed them out, the newspaper writes.

In Alabama, several hundred people gathered outside the legislature to protest against actions against LGBTQ+ people.

Trump's plan for a “Riviera of the Middle East” in Gaza draws international condemnation05.02.25, 14:48 • 31360 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
californiaCalifornia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
texasTexas
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising