Trump is furious about the program on CBS News and wants to shut down the channel

President Donald Trump has accused the CBS News program "60 Minutes" of mentioning him in an "insulting and libelous manner" almost every week and called for the program to be taken off the air.

This is reported by UNN with a link to Newsweek.

Details

On Sunday evening, Trump wrote on the Truth Social website that he had watched "60 Minutes" and called reports about Ukraine and Greenland "two separate but extremely inaccurate stories" about him. He also reiterated his criticism of the project's handling of an interview with Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election, accusing the TV channel of editing a badly answered question to put his Democratic rival in a better light. CBS News denies the allegations.

Trump vs. Disloyal Media

Trump's attack on CBS News is his latest move in a long-running dispute with the press, in which he accuses some parts of the media of being biased against him. Last year, Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS News over an interview with Harris on "60 Minutes".

His legal team demanded $20 billion in damages, accusing CBS of "biased and illegal interference in the elections and voting by maliciously, deceptively and substantially distorting news designed to confuse, deceive and mislead the public."

CBS responded by saying that the Harris interview simply went through a typical editing process in which answers could be shortened.

Earlier this year, Trump banned Associated Press (AP) reporters from attending White House briefings after the news agency refused to change its style guidelines to comply with Trump's directive to call the Gulf of Mexico the "American Gulf". However, this month a judge ruled that AP should be allowed to attend briefings to protect freedom of the press.

The day before the Harris interview aired last October, a preview of it was shown on CBS News' "Face the Nation." On the air, Harris gave a verbose answer to a question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But when the full interview aired the next day, her answer was shortened and she answered a different question.

CBS argued that the apparent discrepancy was typical of the editing process and was not changed to put Harris in a better light.

The TV channel published unedited transcripts of the entire interview, saying they proved that the show "was not rigged or false."

Last week, the New York Times reported that CBS owner Paramount and Trump's lawyers intend to begin mediation to reach a settlement on the matter.

It is a great honor for me to sue 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News and Paramount for their fraudulent, unrecognizable reporting. They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including a complete and corrupt alteration of key interview question responses, but it just didn't work for them. They are not a "News Show", but dishonest political operatives.. They should lose their license! We hope that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), headed by its highly respected Chairman Brendan Carr, will impose maximum fines and penalties on them. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! - Trump wrote.

CBS News has yet to respond to Trump's latest statement, but has previously denied bias. In March, the company said Trump's lawsuit was an attempt by him and his team to "punish a news organization for constitutionally protected editorial judgments they don't like."

This lawsuit is an affront to the First Amendment and has no legal or factual basis - the statement reads.

