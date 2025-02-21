“No rules matter anymore": George Clooney on Trump's presidency

Famous actor and director George Clooney has harshly criticized the Donald Trump administration, saying that the current political climate is based on ignoring facts and manipulation. This was reported by the New York Times , according to UNN.

Speaking about Trump's presidency, Clooney said:

"No rules matter anymore. It's like letting a baby cross the 405 freeway in the middle of the day."

"I believe in this idea that the arc of history tilts toward justice, and I know that's not the case right now," Clooney continued. "I think there are always these pendulum swings. Trump's first election, I think, was the result of eight years of a black president.

The actor also commented on the election.

The Biden administration did a terrible job of explaining that we are a global economy where we are actually doing better than all the other G7 countries. They did a poor job of telling the story because their messenger was not performing well, to put it mildly, - Clooney said.

Clooney also raised the issue of a possible settlement of CBS News in an interview with Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes, which Trump disagrees with. The news organization's parent company, Paramount Global, and its controlling owner, Shari Redstone, are reportedly considering a settlement through a deal with Skydance Media that is in the works.

In the Times article, Clooney agreed with Jake Tapper's comment that the deal "will mean that the Edward R. Murrow network will, at the behest of its owners, say: "We will not speak truth to power. We will give in to the government at the expense of the truth'".

"It has a terrifying effect on the press," Clooney told the Times.

Clooney spoke to the Times about preparing for his Broadway debut in Good Night and Good Luck, the stage version of the movie he co-wrote and directed. The story revolves around journalist Edward R. Murrow, who is running against Joseph R. McCarthy, a US senator known for the tumultuous McCarthyite period. Clooney will play Murrow in the Broadway production instead of Fred Friendly, his character in the original film.