“No rules matter anymore": George Clooney on Trump's presidency

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 7288 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 25232 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 56391 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 35213 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107508 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93053 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111579 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116551 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147197 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115099 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 53158 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 79931 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 33391 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103665 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 45471 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 56391 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107508 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147197 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138203 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170731 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 3736 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 22592 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131878 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133802 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162370 views
“No rules matter anymore": George Clooney on Trump's presidency

"No rules matter anymore": George Clooney on Trump's presidency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60202 views

George Clooney criticized the Trump administration and the political climate in the United States, comparing it to a “baby on the highway.” The actor also discussed his Broadway debut in Good Night and Good Luck and commented on the Biden administration.

Famous actor and director George Clooney has harshly criticized the Donald Trump administration, saying that the current political climate is based on ignoring facts and manipulation. This was reported by the New York Times , according to UNN.

Speaking about Trump's presidency, Clooney said:

"No rules matter anymore. It's like letting a baby cross the 405 freeway in the middle of the day."

Trump was crowned in the White House20.02.25, 01:27 • 25798 views

"I believe in this idea that the arc of history tilts toward justice, and I know that's not the case right now," Clooney continued. "I think there are always these pendulum swings. Trump's first election, I think, was the result of eight years of a black president.

The actor also commented on the election. 

The Biden administration did a terrible job of explaining that we are a global economy where we are actually doing better than all the other G7 countries. They did a poor job of telling the story because their messenger was not performing well, to put it mildly,

- Clooney said.

Clooney also raised the issue of a possible settlement of CBS News in an interview with Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes, which Trump disagrees with. The news organization's parent company, Paramount Global, and its controlling owner, Shari Redstone, are reportedly considering a settlement through a deal with Skydance Media that is in the works.

Trump to sign new executive orders during his first joint prime-time TV interview with Musk18.02.25, 19:27 • 54216 views

In the Times article, Clooney agreed with Jake Tapper's comment that the deal "will mean that the Edward R. Murrow network will, at the behest of its owners, say: "We will not speak truth to power. We will give in to the government at the expense of the truth'".

"It has a terrifying effect on the press," Clooney told the Times.

Clooney spoke to the Times about preparing for his Broadway debut in Good Night and Good Luck, the stage version of the movie he co-wrote and directed. The story revolves around journalist Edward R. Murrow, who is running against Joseph R. McCarthy, a US senator known for the tumultuous McCarthyite period. Clooney will play Murrow in the Broadway production instead of Fred Friendly, his character in the original film.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
dzho-baidenJoe Biden

Contact us about advertising