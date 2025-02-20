Trump was crowned in the White House

uken
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40831 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103858 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69782 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116040 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100753 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112934 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116669 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152459 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66896 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109200 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81307 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 47324 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103858 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152459 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143186 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175572 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33582 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74784 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133954 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135843 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164142 views
Trump was crowned in the White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25800 views

Donald Trump posted images created by AI on social media showing him with a crown on his head.

US President Donald Trump has been declared king. So far, only he and his administration have done so. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's page on the social network Truth, as well as the X-account of the White House. 

Congestion pricing is dead. Manhattan and all of New York are saved. Long live the King!

- President Donald J. Trump.

Images created by artificial intelligence were attached to social media posts.

Image

They depict Trump with a crown on his head.

Recall

Donald Trump saidthat the US has spent $350 billion on "a war that cannot be won." He accused Zelenskyy of abandoning the election and disappearing half of the aid provided.

US President Trump is escalating the conflict with Zelenskyy and adopting narratives that also benefit Moscow. After the US-Russia talks in Riyadh without Ukraine's participation, Trump questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government. 

Trump said he may meet with Putin this month19.02.25, 07:59 • 32198 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
manhattanManhattan
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising