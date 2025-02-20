Trump was crowned in the White House

US President Donald Trump has been declared king. So far, only he and his administration have done so. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's page on the social network Truth, as well as the X-account of the White House.

Congestion pricing is dead. Manhattan and all of New York are saved. Long live the King! - President Donald J. Trump.

Images created by artificial intelligence were attached to social media posts.

They depict Trump with a crown on his head.

Recall

Donald Trump saidthat the US has spent $350 billion on "a war that cannot be won." He accused Zelenskyy of abandoning the election and disappearing half of the aid provided.

US President Trump is escalating the conflict with Zelenskyy and adopting narratives that also benefit Moscow. After the US-Russia talks in Riyadh without Ukraine's participation, Trump questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.

Trump said he may meet with Putin this month