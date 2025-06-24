Steve Jobs' youngest daughter celebrates bachelorette party in Capri ahead of wedding to Olympian Harry Charles

26-year-old model and daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Eve, hosted a lavish bachelorette party on the island of Capri before her wedding to British Olympian Harry Charles. The celebration took place a few weeks before the official ceremony, which is scheduled for August in the Cotswolds. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

The 26-year-old model enjoyed a sunny weekend on a yacht and by the pool at a private villa overlooking the sea in a white sparkling mini-dress and veil.

Eve celebrated her upcoming wedding with close friends, friends from the fashion world, and equestrian sports. Among the guests were Phoebe Gates (daughter of Bill Gates), Olympic skier Eileen Gu, and other representatives of the global elite. In one of the photos, Eve poses in the arms of Eden Mac, creative development assistant at Apple TV+, against the backdrop of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

What a weekend with my favorite girls – she captioned the post on her Instagram.

Addition

Eve is marrying 25-year-old Harry Charles, a member of the Great Britain Olympic show jumping team. The couple confirmed their relationship during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Eve is also a "rising star in equestrian sports." They are united by "a passion for horses and mutual support in competitions."

The wedding promises to be grand — according to sources, Princess Beatrice, Jennifer Gates, and US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been friends with Eve's mother for over 20 years, may be among the invited guests.

The wedding dress is not yet known, but the model is expected to choose a designer outfit - perhaps even honoring her father's memory by choosing something from Issey Miyake, the creator of his iconic black turtleneck, the publication notes.

