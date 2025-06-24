Steve Jobs' youngest daughter celebrates bachelorette party in Capri ahead of wedding to Olympian Harry Charles

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 7616 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 18416 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 45819 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 83610 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 94043 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 79177 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 59068 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 66922 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60316 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 310638 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 123071 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 108166 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 87310 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102086 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 68496 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 27829 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 30201 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 69290 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102900 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 122708 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 3624 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 16079 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 101878 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 180380 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 302382 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

Steve Jobs' youngest daughter celebrates bachelorette party in Capri ahead of wedding to Olympian Harry Charles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1296 views

Among the guests were Phoebe Gates and Eileen Gu, with the wedding expected in August in the Cotswolds.

Steve Jobs' youngest daughter celebrates bachelorette party in Capri ahead of wedding to Olympian Harry Charles

26-year-old model and daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Eve, hosted a lavish bachelorette party on the island of Capri before her wedding to British Olympian Harry Charles. The celebration took place a few weeks before the official ceremony, which is scheduled for August in the Cotswolds. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

The 26-year-old model enjoyed a sunny weekend on a yacht and by the pool at a private villa overlooking the sea in a white sparkling mini-dress and veil.

Eve celebrated her upcoming wedding with close friends, friends from the fashion world, and equestrian sports. Among the guests were Phoebe Gates (daughter of Bill Gates), Olympic skier Eileen Gu, and other representatives of the global elite. In one of the photos, Eve poses in the arms of Eden Mac, creative development assistant at Apple TV+, against the backdrop of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

What a weekend with my favorite girls

– she captioned the post on her Instagram.

Addition

Eve is marrying 25-year-old Harry Charles, a member of the Great Britain Olympic show jumping team. The couple confirmed their relationship during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Eve is also a "rising star in equestrian sports." They are united by "a passion for horses and mutual support in competitions."

The wedding promises to be grand — according to sources, Princess Beatrice, Jennifer Gates, and US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been friends with Eve's mother for over 20 years, may be among the invited guests.

The wedding dress is not yet known, but the model is expected to choose a designer outfit - perhaps even honoring her father's memory by choosing something from Issey Miyake, the creator of his iconic black turtleneck, the publication notes.

Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens24.06.25, 09:28 • 16619 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Kamala Harris
Bill Gates
Paris
United Kingdom
Apple Inc.
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9