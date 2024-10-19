Ukraine signs agreement with Germany to strengthen air defense system
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defense Minister has signed an agreement with Germany to strengthen the air defense system. Four more countries will join the agreement, which provides for joint projects and funding to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
An agreement has been signed with Germany to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system, and four more countries will sign the agreement. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
G7 defense ministers sign important agreement with Germany on immediate actions to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that this agreement will be an important step in ensuring the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure.
The agreement stipulates that the signatory countries, including Germany, Belgium, Norway, the Netherlands, and Denmark, will participate in joint projects or finance their own initiatives aimed at strengthening the air defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
I sincerely thank Germany for the initiative and all the participating countries for their strong contribution to the security of Ukraine
Umerov presents Victory Plan at G7 meeting of defense ministers19.10.24, 20:16 • 28098 views