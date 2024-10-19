Umerov presents Victory Plan at G7 meeting of defense ministers
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov attended the G7 meeting in Naples. He presented the Victory Plan, called for accelerated aid deliveries, and invited partners to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov took part in a G7 meeting at the level of defense ministers in Naples, where he informed about the situation at the front and presented the President's Victory Plan, UNN reports.
Details
Umerov emphasized that "defense is now the most important priority for us and our key partners. For the first time in 51 years, the G7 defense ministers have come together to discuss global security.
We talked about the development of the defense industry in Ukraine, Europe and the world. I invited our partners to invest in our defense industry. The opening of production facilities in Ukraine will speed up the supply of weapons and ammunition. He informed about the situation at the front and presented the President's Victory Plan. He urged to speed up the delivery of the promised aid, which is critical for the protection of civilians and our military. He also emphasized the need for active participation of the allies in training our brigades and equipping them with modern weapons
He emphasized that autocracies are not afraid of escalation, so decisions must be bold.
Umerov thanked the Italian Defense Minister for inviting Ukraine and emphasized that "this is a powerful signal for us.
He also thanked our partners for their support of Ukraine and our military, who are bravely resisting Russian aggression.
Umerov calls on Finnish companies to invest in Ukrainian defense industry02.10.24, 18:30 • 16123 views