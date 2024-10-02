Umerov calls on Finnish companies to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, during a meeting with a delegation headed by the chairman of the Finnish Parliament's Defense Committee, Jukka Kopro, called on Finnish companies to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry and create joint ventures, UNN reports.

"I held an important meeting with a delegation led by the Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Finnish Parliament, Jukka Kopro. I thanked for the support of the Finnish government and people, as well as the willingness to deepen our cooperation," Umerov wrote.

According to him, the Finnish delegation confirmed its continued support for Ukraine both in the form of aid and through investments in our industrial facilities.

"We discussed various ways of financing production and opportunities for creating new joint ventures. Finnish companies can contact the Ministry of Defense - we are ready to provide them with contracts. We also discussed the security situation in the region and on the battlefield. The enemy is actively building up its industrial capacities, so we have to act together with our allies to give a worthy response," Umerov said.

Addendum

Ukraine proposed that northern European countries arm and train a battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov called on private investors and governments to invest in Ukraine's defense industry, which demonstrates high efficiency and readiness to implement the latest technologies.