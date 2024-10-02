Umerov calls on Finnish companies to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Umerov calls on Finnish companies to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

Umerov calls on Finnish companies to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with a delegation from the Finnish Parliament. They discussed investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and the creation of joint ventures.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, during a meeting with a delegation headed by the chairman of the Finnish Parliament's Defense Committee, Jukka Kopro, called on Finnish companies to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry and create joint ventures, UNN reports.

"I held an important meeting with a delegation led by the Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Finnish Parliament, Jukka Kopro. I thanked for the support of the Finnish government and people, as well as the willingness to deepen our cooperation," Umerov wrote.

According to him, the Finnish delegation confirmed its continued support for Ukraine both in the form of aid and through investments in our industrial facilities.

"We discussed various ways of financing production and opportunities for creating new joint ventures. Finnish companies can contact the Ministry of Defense - we are ready to provide them with contracts. We also discussed the security situation in the region and on the battlefield. The enemy is actively building up its industrial capacities, so we have to act together with our allies to give a worthy response," Umerov said.

Addendum

Ukraine proposed that northern European countries arm and train a battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov called on private investors and governments to invest in Ukraine's defense industry, which demonstrates high efficiency and readiness to implement the latest technologies.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

