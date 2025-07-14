Trump will be the first world leader to be received twice by the British monarch on a state visit - NYT

US President Donald Trump will make a two-day state visit to Great Britain from September 17 to 19. This information was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, reports UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The publication notes that he will be the first head of state in modern history to be received by the British monarch for a state visit for a second time.

The King sent an official invitation to Mr. Trump last February in a letter that Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally delivered to him during his visit to the Oval Office. Mr. Starmer emphasized the unusual nature of the repeat invitation, saying: "This has never happened before, it is unprecedented. - the article says.

The authors indicate that Trump was on his last state visit to Britain in 2019, when he was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. She hosted a lavish banquet for him at Buckingham Palace and gave a royal artillery salute. In a documentary about his political comeback, "The Art of the Surge," Trump showed an album of photos of himself and the Queen, who he said "was fantastic."

But Mr. Trump fell out with London Mayor, Muslim Sadiq Khan, directly before his arrival, calling him an "incredible loser" on social media and accusing him of terrible management of the British capital - the publication notes.

Khan, in turn, called Trump "just one of the most striking examples of a growing global threat," comparing the US president's language to that used by "20th-century fascists."

Recall

According to Sky News, US President Donald Trump may be denied the right to address the British Parliament during his state visit in September.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the invitation to Trump to pay a state visit to Britain at the end of the year