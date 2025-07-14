$41.820.00
48.980.00
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
July 13, 06:39 PM
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
July 13, 06:45 AM • 37978 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 68007 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 90952 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 110742 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 101129 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 83770 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 02:42 PM • 227309 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
July 11, 02:05 PM • 222619 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 168101 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Trump will be the first world leader to be received twice by the British monarch on a state visit - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

Donald Trump will make a two-day state visit to Great Britain in September. He will be the first leader to be received by the British monarch on a state visit for the second time.

US President Donald Trump will make a two-day state visit to Great Britain from September 17 to 19. This information was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, reports UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The publication notes that he will be the first head of state in modern history to be received by the British monarch for a state visit for a second time.

The King sent an official invitation to Mr. Trump last February in a letter that Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally delivered to him during his visit to the Oval Office. Mr. Starmer emphasized the unusual nature of the repeat invitation, saying: "This has never happened before, it is unprecedented.

- the article says.

The authors indicate that Trump was on his last state visit to Britain in 2019, when he was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. She hosted a lavish banquet for him at Buckingham Palace and gave a royal artillery salute. In a documentary about his political comeback, "The Art of the Surge," Trump showed an album of photos of himself and the Queen, who he said "was fantastic."

But Mr. Trump fell out with London Mayor, Muslim Sadiq Khan, directly before his arrival, calling him an "incredible loser" on social media and accusing him of terrible management of the British capital

- the publication notes.

Khan, in turn, called Trump "just one of the most striking examples of a growing global threat," comparing the US president's language to that used by "20th-century fascists."

Recall

According to Sky News, US President Donald Trump may be denied the right to address the British Parliament during his state visit in September.

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
London
Tesla
