An air alert was announced in occupied Sevastopol: traffic on the Crimean bridge is blocked, air defense is operating on the peninsula

An air alert was declared in russian-occupied Sevastopol. Air defense systems were also spotted on the peninsula. This is reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

The so-called governor of the occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced an air raid alert in the city. In addition, the occupation authorities announced the blocking of traffic on the Crimean bridge.

A little later, locals reported the work of air defense in Saky district, near Yevpatoriya. The locals also managed to record the work of Russian air defense. Yevpatoria.

For an air strike on Ukraine: guerrillas hand over coordinates of russian air defense systems guarding the Crimean bridge to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Addendum

According to Flightradar, an Italian Gulfstream G550 AEW reconnaissance aircraft is flying near the Black Sea coast . In addition, a U.S. Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft is barricading the Romanian coast in its usual reconnaissance area.

Recall

Shortly before the explosions in Crimea, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a MiG-31K took off from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region.