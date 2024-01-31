An air alert was announced in occupied Sevastopol: traffic on the Crimean bridge is blocked, air defense is operating on the peninsula

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 59802 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 67818 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 66767 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 45968 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 58150 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260567 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231996 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217610 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243149 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229578 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108280 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83852 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89000 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115069 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115868 views
An air alert was announced in occupied Sevastopol: traffic on the Crimean bridge is blocked, air defense is operating on the peninsula

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117610 views

An air alert was declared in russian-occupied Sevastopol, and air defense systems were spotted on the peninsula amid reports of explosions in Crimea.

An air alert was declared in russian-occupied Sevastopol. Air defense systems were also spotted on the peninsula. This is reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

The so-called governor of the occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced an air raid alert in the city. In addition, the occupation authorities announced the blocking of traffic on the Crimean bridge.

A little later, locals reported the work of air defense in Saky district, near Yevpatoriya. The locals also managed to record the work of Russian air defense. Yevpatoria. 

Image

For an air strike on Ukraine: guerrillas hand over coordinates of russian air defense systems guarding the Crimean bridge to the Ukrainian Armed Forces02.01.24, 17:43 • 83610 views

Addendum

According to Flightradar, an Italian Gulfstream G550 AEW reconnaissance aircraft is flying near the Black Sea coast . In addition, a U.S. Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft is barricading the Romanian coast in its usual reconnaissance area.

Recall

Shortly before the explosions in Crimea, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a MiG-31K took off from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
boeing-p-8-poseidonBoeing P-8 Poseidon
gulfstream-g550Gulfstream G550
boeingBoeing
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
yevpatoriaYevpatoria
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
mih-31-mikoianaMiG-31
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

